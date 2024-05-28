Radio Schumann is your new go-to podcast to spice up your weekday mornings with relevant news, insights, and behind-the-scenes stories from Brussels and beyond.

ADVERTISEMENT

In this first episode, we talked with the President of the European Council Charles Michel on hot topics on the Brussels agenda, including implications of the recognition of Palestine by some of the bloc's countries and the likelihood of European boots on the ground in Ukraine.

He shared with us some good and bad memories of the last five years, the behind the scene of the European Council, including lessons learned - and some frustrations.

Michel stays in office until November 2024. This might see him compelled to collaborate more with the far-right in the Council, we asked him how he might deal in such circumstances.

He publicly remains cautious on what's next for him after the Council, however he gave some hints about where he may be headed.

You can listen to this series on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Castbox, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Hosted by senior EU correspondent Maïa de La Baume, Radio Schuman brings you the latest European developments, voiced by the leading players and experts.

Explore the challenges faced by Europe and hear those shaping the future of the Union weekday mornings with Euronews.

This podcast is also produced by the journalist Eleonora Vasques and the sound engineer Zacharia Vigneron. Music by Alexandre Jas.