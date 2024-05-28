The legislation is about to be set in stone despite a final attempt by president Salome Zourabichvili to veto it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Georgia's parliament is about to pass a controversial bill on foreign funds that could jeopardize its path to EU membership.

The new law requires all organisations – media included – receiving at least 20% of their funds from abroad to register as an "agent pursuing the interests of a foreign power" or face hefty fines.

Georgia's governing authorities said the new measure, which they have dubbed the "Transparency Law", will curb alleged foreign attempts to sway domestic politics.

But critics say it's going to significantly restrict freedom of speech, as well as sabotaging Georgia's application to become an EU member, following warnings by the bloc's top diplomats to remain "on the road to Europe", as well as concerns from the US.

Critics have called it the "Russian law" because they say it mirrors similar legislation adopted by the Kremlin to target, discriminate and ultimately outlaw political opponents.

Georgia's president Salome Zourabichvili is among the bill's critics. She vetoed it less than two weeks ago, warning that the so-called Russia-law "contradicts our constitution, European standards, and therefore represents an obstacle to our European path".

But a parliament committee on Monday overrode her move, clearing the way for Tuesday's final approval.

Over the past month, tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets of Georgia to try to dissuade lawmakers from bringing forward the bill in parliament.

Ahead of Tuesday's final reading, hundreds of protesters gathered outside parliament in Tbilisi, some of them wrapped in EU flags.

Dozens were detained in clashes with the police, including media personalities.