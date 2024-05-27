By Euronews with AP

Critics argue that the foreign influence bill, causing friction between the president and prime minister, will hinder media freedom and damage Georgia's bid to join the European Union.

Georgia's president and prime minister have exchanged criticisms over a vetoed foreign influence law as the country marked Independence Day.

This year's celebration, which commemorates Georgia's declaration of independence from the Russian Empire, comes as tensions mount over the divisive legislation that critics view as a threat to the country's democratic freedoms and Western aspirations.

"Today, as the spectre of Russia looms over us, partnership and rapprochement with Europe are the true path to preserving and strengthening our independence and peace," said President Salome Zourabichvili.

President Salome Zourabichvili leaves the podium after celebration of the Independence Day in Tbilisi, May 26, 2024

"Those who sabotage and undermine this path trample upon and damage the peaceful and secure future of our country, hindering the path towards becoming a full member of the free and democratic world."

But Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze hit back, saying his government was guarding the "sovereignty and independence of Georgia."

"It was the unity and reasonable steps of the people and their elected government that gave us the opportunity to maintain peace in the country for the past two years despite existential threats and multiple betrayals, including the betrayal of the President of Georgia," he said.

The legislation, passed by the parliament earlier this month, requires media, nongovernmental organisations and other non-profits to register as 'pursuing the interests of a foreign power' if they receive more than 20% of their funding from abroad.

Demonstrators rally during an opposition protest against a foreign influence bill in Tbilisi, May 26, 2024

It's been deeply unpopular among Georgians who have dubbed it the 'Russian law' because of similar legislation enacted by Moscow in 2022 which critics saw as a means to stifle criticism of the Kremlin.

Protesters also feel the bill is antidemocratic and could derail the country's chances of joining the EU. Georgia has been an official candidate country since last year and support for membership is very high among Georgians.

The bill has been met with criticism from outside Georgia too. The Venice Commission, the Council of Europe's top constitutional law body, said Tbilisi should scrap it.

The US State Department threatened Georgia with sanctions if it went ahead with the legislation and said Washington may have to rethink its relationship with Tbilisi.

US lawmakers also introduced two similar bills that seek to persuade the Georgian government to ditch the 'Russian law'. The proposed acts offer visa liberalisation and opportunities to deepen US-Georgia relations in various sectors, but sanction those responsible for Georgia's possible democratic backslide.

And the EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the law "negatively impacts Georgia's progress on the EU path".

But the ruling Georgian Dream party, who proposed and shelved almost identical legislation last year, says the law is necessary to maintain a national identity and promote transparency.

Last week, Georgia's president followed through on her promise and vetoed the bill, calling it "unacceptable".

Zourabichvili, who is increasingly at odds with Georgia's ruling party, said at the time that the law contradicts the constitution and "all European standards."

But the Georgian Dream party has a majority sufficient to override Zourabichvili's veto and is widely expected to do so.

As official Independence Day celebrations wound down, Georgians continued to protest against the bill in the streets of Tbilisi.