Pro-Palestinian university students in the Netherlands uphold protest

By Euronews with AP

On Monday, students and faculty members from multiple universities in the Netherlands protested, voicing their opposition to Israel's military operations in the Gaza Strip.

In the capital, demonstrators entered the University of Amsterdam building, set up tents, and built barricades using office furniture.

The University reported trespassing and vandalism and requested police intervention.

The mayor of Amsterdam, the police chief, and the public prosecutor decided to deploy riot police to break up the campus protest and restore order, a spokesperson for the mayor told Dutch media.

It is unclear how many protesters were arrested.

Similar protests also took place across Dutch university in Groningen, Nijmegen, Utrecht, Wageningen and Leiden.

Student protests have been gaining momentum across Europe, following similar actions in the US universities where several encampments have spread out.

The war started after the Palestinian militant groups attacked the southern of Israel, killing 1,200 people in a surprise attack and taking around 250 hostage.

Israel’s’ retaliatory military operation has killed more than 34,700 Palestinians, according to local health officials, and has devastated the Gaza Strip.