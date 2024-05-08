On Monday, riot police intervened to disband a pro-Palestinian demonstration camp on the university grounds, resorting to force against some protesters and dismantling their tents.
Next
Watch: Malaysian scientists save marine mammals by listening to the sounds of the sea
IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MEDIA CITY
Watch: Pro-Palestine students in Amsterdam demonstrate
On Monday, riot police intervened to disband a pro-Palestinian demonstration camp on the university grounds, resorting to force against some protesters and dismantling their tents.