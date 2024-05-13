Video. Universities of Turin and Amsterdam join Pro-Palestinian demonstration

Pro-Palestinian protests escalate in European universities, with Turin Polytechnic University and the University of Amsterdam witnessing student-led encampments. Demonstrators demand academic boycotts of Israeli institutions amid the ongoing Gaza conflict. Similar actions spread across Italian and Dutch campuses, echoing protests in the United States. The demonstrations condemn Israeli military operations in response to Hamas attacks, resulting in substantial casualties. University staff and students call for shared governance and severed ties with Israel. The wave of protests underscores global solidarity with Palestine amid escalating tensions.

