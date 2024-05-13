By Euronews

Police clashed with pro-Palestinian student protesters at universities in the Netherlands and Belgium on Monday.

Riot police armed with batons clashed with pro-Palestinian student demonstrators at the University of Amsterdam campus on Monday.

It's the latest in a series of clashes between Dutch police and demonstators over the last few weeks.

Students and staff called for the Dutch institutions to end their complicity in “the ongoing genocide” in Gaza and denouncing violent methods that the police used to suppress peaceful protesters.

Riot police also intervened to disband a demonstration camp on the university grounds last week, resorting to force against some protesters and dismantling their tents.

In a statement, the university said: “The National Walkout protest that started peacefully has unfortunately turned into an occupation”, calling on protestors to leave the building. UvA also reported destruction by demonstrators.

In Belgium, students also joined the growing European wave of protests, asking for an academic boycott at the Free University of Brussels (VUB) amid Israel’s attacks on Gaza.

Student of the university occupied the dining hall where they set their tents, blankets, carpets, sleeping bags, and food.

They said they would not leave until the university cut all academic ties with Israel.

Similar events also took place in Ghent, Liège and Brussels francophone university.