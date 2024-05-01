EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Comfort and scepticism: Poland marks 20 years of EU membership

Piotr Zubrzycki waves a Polish, right, and a EU flag to celebrate the EU enlargement
Piotr Zubrzycki waves a Polish, right, and a EU flag to celebrate the EU enlargement Copyright MATTHIAS RIETSCHEL/AP
Copyright MATTHIAS RIETSCHEL/AP
By Magdalena Chodownik
Young people in Poland feel comfortable in Europe, but some are increasingly sceptical about EU membership.

A whole new generation of people has grown up in Poland without experiencing their country outside the European Union.

Twenty years after Poland joined the bloc, freedom of movement and access to European institutions feel normal for young people.

But scepticism is rising in some quarters. 

Watch the full report in the player above.

Poland European Union Euroscepticism