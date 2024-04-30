By Euronews with AP

Top EU diplomat Josep Borrell has warned that if the bill is passed it “would negatively impact Georgia’s progress on its EU path."

Thousands of people have attended a pro-government rally in the Georgian capital Tbilisi in support of a controversial foreign influence law.

The divisive draft law requires media and non-commercial organisations to register as being under foreign influence if they receive more than 20% of their funding from abroad.

Critics say it could undermine democracy and derail the country’s chances of joining the European Union. Similar legislation in Russia was used to suppress voices and groups critical of the Kremlin.

Supporters of the bill - proposed by the ruling Georgian Dream party - say ensuring transparency is crucial in the fight to maintain national sovereignty, however.

"I promise you that we will overcome all adversity, strengthen our sovereignty, maintain peace, boost Georgian economy and become part of the EU in 2030," said Bidzina Ivanishvili, the founder and honorary chair of Georgian Dream.

Georgians listening to Bidzina Ivanishvili, founder of the Georgian Dream party, during a rally in Tbilisi, April 29, 2024 Shakh Aivazov/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved

Speaking at the rally, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said the European Union must open accession negotiations with Georgia at the end of the year.

"We call on the EU to show due respect towards Georgian society, unlike in June of 2022, to restore justice and open accession negotiations this year," he said.

In an online statement earlier this month, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell described the parliament’s move as "a very concerning development".

He warned that "the final adoption of this legislation would negatively impact Georgia’s progress on its EU path."

The draft law is identical to a bill proposed in 2023, which the government was forced to withdraw in the face of mass protests.

Although Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili said she would veto the law if it is passed by parliament, the ruling party can override the veto by collecting 76 votes.

Then the parliament speaker can sign it into law.

Support for joining the EU among Georgia’s some four million citizens is as high as 81%, according to a 2022 poll by the National Democratic Institute.