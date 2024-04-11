By Euronews with AP

The Polish government has introduced strict limits on the amount of homework pupils must do in a bid to modernise the education system. But some parents and teachers aren't convinced by the changes.

Teachers will no longer give required homework to children in the first to third grades.

While homework is now optional for students in grades four to eight and doesn’t count towards a grade.

Perhaps inevitably the decree has been warmly received by pupils.

“I’m happy because this homework, I did not like it too much,” said 11-year-old Warsaw pupil Ola, “It didn’t really make much sense because most people in my class would copy it in the morning from someone who had done the homework.”

But not everyone is convinced. Sławomir Broniarz, the head of the Polish Teachers' Union, says that while he recognises the need to ease burdens on students, the new rules have been imposed without adequate consultation with educators.

“In general, the teachers think that this happened too quickly, too hastily,” he said.

Broniarz argues that removing homework could widen the educational gaps between children who have strong support at home and those from families with less support and lower expectations.

Poland's education system has undergone a number of controversial overhauls with almost every new government making changes. This has often left parents and teachers confused and discouraged.

And sitting in the middle is third grader Julian.

"It’s a little bit uncool that there is no more homework. But when there is no homework, that’s also rather cool,” he said.