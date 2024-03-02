EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Brussels, my love? Would the EU survive an invasion?

Méabh Mc Mahon with Petras Auštrevičius, Rasa Juknevičienė and Hannah Neumann
Méabh Mc Mahon with Petras Auštrevičius, Rasa Juknevičienė and Hannah Neumann
By Méabh Mc Mahon
Coming to you from the European Parliament in Strasbourg, we analyse the joint military efforts that the EU is undergoing

This week, we are joined by Petras Auštrevičius, Lithuanian MEP from the liberal Renew Europe group, Hannah Neumann, German MEP from the Greens, and Rasa Juknevičienė, centre-right MEP from Lithuania.

The panel reacted to the urgent debate in the European Parliament this week that focused on building a proper EU defence union. With war on the EU’s doorstep, the Commission President told the chamber that the EU had to wake up urgently. Ursula von der Leyen proposed the joint purchase of military equipment as Europe did with vaccines. 

MEPs also told us about the moment Alexei Navalny’s wife spoke to the plenary telling lawmakers that they would not stop Putin with resolutions.

Watch “Brussels, my love?” in the player above.

