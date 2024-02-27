EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Loader

Quarter of Romanian youth suffering from severe material and social deprivation

In this photo taken on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, a homeless person talks with a social worker on the shower bus, run by the Greek Praksis, an NGO, in central Athens.
In this photo taken on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, a homeless person talks with a social worker on the shower bus, run by the Greek Praksis, an NGO, in central Athens. Copyright AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis
By Euronews
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button

Romania also has the highest rate of rate young people not working or in training.

ADVERTISEMENT

A quarter of Romanian youth (25.4%) is suffering from severe material and social deprivation, according to Eurostat.

This is the highest rate in the European Union and more than four times the average of 6% for the whole 27-country bloc.

Severe material and social deprivation is described as an enforced lack of necessary and desirable items to lead an adequate life. 

Young people aged 15-29 are seen as suffering from it if they are unable to meet seven out of 13 criteria including a capacity to face unexpected expenses, to keep their home adequately warm, to replace worn-out furniture, clothes or shoes, to have access to a car for personal use, or to have an internet connection among others.

Sociologists say it's due to a lack of social policies and paid jobs. In 2022, Romania also had the highest rate of 15-29 year-olds that were neither in employment nor in education and training at 19.8%, well above the EU average of 11.7%.

Bulgaria at 18.6% has the second-highest rate in the EU with Greece coming in third with a 14.9% rate.

On the other hand, the proportion was less than 3% in 12 European states such as In contrast, the rate was below 3% in 12 EU members: Slovenia, Austria, Luxembourg, Croatia, Poland, Czechia, the Netherlands, Estonia, Malta, Cyprus, Finland and Sweden.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Sending Western troops to Ukraine is not 'ruled out' in the future, Macron says

Ministers pave way to reopen CAP – and make it less green

Watch: Angry farmers block streets, dump manure and clash with police in Brussels

young population Poverty poverty risk