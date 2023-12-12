By Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not represent in any way the editorial position of Euronews.

Belarus' place in the European family is not just a dream; it's a destiny that we, as a nation, are committed to achieving. We seek to join the rest of Europe as a full-fledged democracy, embodying the European values of freedom, equality, and fraternity, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya writes.

ADVERTISEMENT

For almost three decades, my nation has been in the hands of a pro-Russian dictator who rules by fear and denies our identity as a European country of free people.

Our struggle for freedom and democracy in Belarus is not just a fight against the oppressive regime of Aliaksandr Lukashenka and Russian imperial ambitions, but a journey to bring us back to Europe.

This week, I am in Brussels to strengthen the ties of democratic Belarus to our European partners. During this visit, I spoke at the Foreign Affairs Council before EU ministers and inaugurated the second meeting of the EU-Belarus Consultative Group, a platform for dialogue between Belarusian democratic forces and the European Union.

I am confident that we can build new partnerships that will bring us closer to freedom.

There is no Europe without a free Belarus

The recent progress in the European Union’s talks with Ukraine, Moldova, and Georgia is a beacon of hope for us. It’s a testament that Europe is more than a geographical term – it's a symbol of democracy, freedom, and respect for human rights.

As Victor Hugo once said, "A stand can be made against invasion by an army; no stand can be made against invasion by an idea." The idea of a united, democratic Europe is an unstoppable force, and Belarus is an integral part of this vision.

Europe won’t be complete without a free Belarus — and it won’t be safe until we remove the dictator who is complicit in Russia’s war crimes in Ukraine and guilty of crimes against his own people.

Belarusian opposition supporters seen through an old Belarusian national flag hold up phones as they gather at Independence Square in Minsk, August 2020 AP/Copyright 2020 The AP. All rights reserved

Europe won’t be complete without a free Belarus — and it won’t be safe until we remove the dictator who is complicit in Russia’s war crimes in Ukraine and guilty of crimes against his own people.

He will continue to threaten our neighbours if left unchecked. But Lukashenka is not equal to Belarusians, just as our people are not equal to Russians.

Indeed, the key to unlocking Belarus’s potential lies in the hands of its people. We have witnessed the indomitable spirit of Belarusians, who, despite facing brutality and suppression, continue to demand change.

It's this spirit that will ultimately dismantle the chains of tyranny. Freedom won’t be denied.

The regime of terror can be taken down by the bastion of democracy

Despite the ongoing repressions, Belarusians persist in challenging the regime’s tyranny.

At least 1,500 political prisoners are suffering under the most inhumane conditions, and even in exile, activists are not safe, as the regime is targeting our families and friends back home in Belarus.

NGOs have been disbanded, political parties and independent media criminalised, and civil society has been forced to relocate abroad.

In such an atmosphere of terror, the regime is planning to hold so-called “parliamentary elections” in February. I am confident that the EU will see them as nothing more than a sham.

The EU, as a bastion of democracy, must stand with Belarus, not just in words, but in actions. Sanctions against the regime, support for civil society, and a clear pathway for Belarus’ future integration into Europe are vital.

Police officers kick a demonstrator during a mass protest following presidential election in Minsk, August 2020 AP Photo

We all remember the elections of 2020 — despite my victory, Lukashenka clung to power, sold his country to Russia and forced me into exile along with hundreds of thousands of Belarusians.

As we continue our fight for freedom, international solidarity is crucial. The EU, as a bastion of democracy, must stand with Belarus, not just in words, but in actions.

Sanctions against the regime, support for civil society, and a clear pathway for Belarus’ future integration into Europe are vital.

Belarusians must see a European perspective. They must hear and feel that they are welcome back in Europe. We must show them the alternative to the Russian world.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking of EU membership for Belarus would be premature, but now we can start drafting the Association Agreement to have it ready by the time it can be signed by the legitimate government of Belarus.

I also encourage the EU to appoint a Special Envoy to Belarusian democratic forces to bring our cooperation to a new level, as it was done by France, Sweden, Poland, Lithuania, Estonia, and soon — by the United States.

It is not just a dream, it is our destiny

I believe that our victory is inevitable. I want my children to grow up as Europeans and proud Belarusians — in freedom, in their own country.

Belarus' place in the European family is not just a dream; it's a destiny that we, as a nation, are committed to achieving.

We seek to join the rest of Europe as a full-fledged democracy, embodying the European values of freedom, equality, and fraternity.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is our solemn pledge: to build a prosperous Belarus that is not only a part of Europe but a shining example of democracy's triumph and the enduring power of the human spirit to overcome all obstacles.

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya is the leader of the Belarusian pro-democratic forces and President-elect of Belarus in exile.

At Euronews, we believe all views matter. Contact us at view@euronews.com to send pitches or submissions and be part of the conversation.