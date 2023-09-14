By Euronews

In a resolution adopted by lawmakers in Strasbourg on Wednesday, the International Criminal Court is being urged to issue an arrest warrant for Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.

The European Parliament has accused Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko of being complicit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in committing war crimes in Ukraine.

Lukashenko, it claims, has enabled "Russia’s unjustified war of aggression" and therefore carries direct responsibility" for the destruction and damage caused to Ukraine.

In a separate charge, it also accuses Belarus of playing a role in the forcible deportation of Ukrainian children from territories temporarily occupied by Russian troops.

It names Russia's Children's Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova already wanted by the ICC for the illegal transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia.

Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova speaks to Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence, Russia, Feb 16 2023 Mikhail Metzel/Sputnik

This resolution branded Belarus a "satellite state of Russia," and consequently, calls for the application of "mirror" sanctions against Belarus, similar to those applied by the EU against Russia.

It stated that Minsk and Moscow should be added to the European Union's list of countries which are at "high risk" of financial irregularities and sponsoring terrorism, adding that Russian and Belarusian athletes should be banned from competing in international competitions.