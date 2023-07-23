Sunday's general election results in Spain have created uncertainty with regards to the future of the next government - causing a possible deadlock.
Summary
- Spain's Conservative People's Party wins election but does not secure enough votes to command a majority.
- Early polls suggested the Conservative People's Party would win with the support of the right-wing Vox Party.
- Turnout is up on the last general election despite Spain enduring an extreme heatwave.
- Polls closed at 2000CET in Spain's general election.
- Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez called the early election after his Spanish Socialist Workers Party and its far-left partner, Unidas Podemos, were defeated in local and regional elections in May. Sánchez has been premier since 2018.
Election results
The right-wing bloc only managed to secure 169 seats, with the left-wing winning 153 seats. In turn, both parties have fallen short of forming an absolute majority - given the threshold for forming an absolute majority sits at 176 seats. The election results have created uncertainty with regards to the future of the next government - causing a possible deadlock.
Socialist Workers' Party leader and current Prime Minster Pedro Sanchez greets supporters outside the party's headquarters in Madrid, Spain. Spain's conservative Popular Party is set to narrowly win the country's national election but without the majority needed to topple the coalition government of Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.
Socialist Workers' Party supporters cheer as they wait for Prime Minister and Socialist party leader Pedro Sanchez outside the party's headquarters in Madrid.
Provisional results at 22:55 CET according to Spain's Interior Ministry.
85% of votes counted
The left is making gains, as 85% of votes have been counted in Spain's general election. The combined votes for the left bloc amount to 173 seats, whilst the PP and Vox parties have won 169 seats.
The conservative PP party has been expected to form a coalition with far-right Vox party, if it falls short of the majority necessary to form a government. However, Vox has not performed as well as it did in the 2019 elections.
Despite these developments, the race still remains tight.
The leader of the conservative Populist Party Alberto Núñez Feijóo took to the stage last Thursday with a campaign sign behind him which read: "This is the moment.”
