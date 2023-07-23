22:43

85% of votes counted

The left is making gains, as 85% of votes have been counted in Spain's general election. The combined votes for the left bloc amount to 173 seats, whilst the PP and Vox parties have won 169 seats.

The conservative PP party has been expected to form a coalition with far-right Vox party, if it falls short of the majority necessary to form a government. However, Vox has not performed as well as it did in the 2019 elections.

Despite these developments, the race still remains tight.