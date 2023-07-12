The Nature Restoration Law has survived a dramatic vote in the European Parliament but only by a razor-thin margin.

The closely-watched session on Wednesday resulted in 336 votes in favour of the amended law and 300 against, with 13 abstentions, prompting loud applause from progressive MEPs.

A motion to reject the legislation in its entirety, which would have dealt a heavy blow to the Green Deal, had earlier failed to garner enough support to pass.

"This law is good for even those who voted against it," said César Luena, the socialist lawmaker who serves as rapporteur and was visibly emotional.

"I want to especially thank the scientists and the youth because they convinced us that we need to have this law. And we're going to have it!"

The regulation will now be sent back to the parliament's environment committee, where it had been previously voted down by a 44-44 margin.

MEPs will then enter negotiations with member states, which have already agreed on a common position on the file, to fine-tune the provisions and craft a compromise text that could then be endorsed by both co-legislators.

The upcoming talks, whose success is by no means guaranteed, are expected to be protracted and divisive as a consequence of the months-long controversy surrounding the Nature Restoration Law, a comprehensive proposal that aims to rehabilitate at least 20% of Europe's degraded ecosystems by 2030.

The regulation establishes binding targets in seven fields of action, such as farmlands, peatlands, pollinators and sea bottoms, with the goal of reversing the environmental damage caused by unchecked human activity and climate change.

First presented by the European Commission in June 2022, it gained further significance after the landmark biodiversity deal struck by COP15 in December.

But in recent months, the law became the target of a no-holds-barred opposition campaign by right-wing parties, particularly by the European People's Party (EPP), the parliament's largest formation.

The EPP has repeatedly said the law, in its current form, would threaten the traditional livelihoods of European farmers and fishers, disrupt long-established supply chains, decrease food production, push prices up for consumers and even wipe out urban areas to make way for green spaces.

The claims have been widely contested by left-wing groups, the European Commission, dozens of NGOs, thousands of climate scientists, the renewable industry and big businesses like IKEA, H&M, Iberdrola, Unilever, Nestlé and Danone, all of whom insist nature restoration is perfectly compatible with human activity and essential to ensure the viability of European soils.

The EPP's incessant social media outreach, which last week introduced an outlandish claim about Santa Claus, has been described as "dirty tactics" and "disinformation" by environmental organisations.

The dispute effectively split the European Parliament into two seemingly irreconcilable factions. The political debate was evident during a tense debate on Tuesday and was once again exposed by Wednesday's tight margin.

In the lead-up to the high-stakes vote, several conservative MEPs, such as Ireland's Frances Fitzgerald, Finland's Sirpa Pietikäinen and Czech Republic's Stanislav Polčák, had publicly broken ranks with the EPP's official line and declared their intention to give the Nature Restoration Law a chance to go through negotiations.

The parliament's records show that 21 EPP lawmakers disregarded the party's instructions and voted in favour of the whole text.

"I cannot in good conscience and good faith vote against this law," Fitzgerald said in a video posted on her Twitter account. "We need to protect biodiversity. We need this law to protect our citizens, our businesses and, above all, the future generations."

Renew Europe, the parliament's third largest group, also played a key role in the final outcome. The liberals are internally divided over the law and have not been able to agree on a collective line of action. In a bid to secure consensus, Renew Europe took the unusual step of tabling an amendment that mimicked almost word by word the position adopted last month by member states in the EU Council.

"We'll break any partisan deadlock when it's needed," said Stéphane Séjourné, Renew Europe's president. "EPP Group, can we stop playing now and work again together for the general interest?"

Meanwhile, in a succinct tweet, the EPP said it was "disappointed" with Wednesday's outcome and that the proposed law would "be counterproductive and have significant social and economic consequences."

This article has been updated with reactions to the vote.