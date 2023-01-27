As the polls opened for the second round of the Czech presidential elections on Friday, the leading candidate Petr Pavel found himself at the centre of a bizarre disinformation incident.

Multiple Czech news outlets and social media users said they received emails announcing the former general had suddenly died the night before the election.

The email included a link to a website nearly identical to Pavel’s official one, and the people behind this strange announcement even went as far as to write an obituary for the candidate.

Petr Pavel said the level of disinformation had hit a new low: “Yes, I'm alive. I never thought I would have to write this. Someone is sending out a fake version of my website with the news of my death on behalf of my spokesperson.”

A few hours later, the former general jokingly posted a tweet photoshopping himself onto the famous James Bond movie poster No Time to Die.

And even Pavel's opponent Andrej Babiš responded to the fake death announcement, commenting on Twitter: "Even though we are rivals, I absolutely agree with you."

"It's disgusting and I'm sorry that anyone would stoop down to such a thing. The police should look into this thoroughly, just like they did with the anonymous person who threatened me," said Babis.

The former prime minister claims he received death threats and that recently, a letter with a bullet casing was mailed directly to his wife.

According to Czech media and other experts, the imitation website is anonymous, and the emails on that domain were routed through the Russian Yandex web portal.

Filip Rozanek, a media analyst said that "someone put in a lot of effort to hide their tracks and not be traceable."

Earlier this week, The Cube covered another slew of strange text messages some voters claimed to have received from Petr Pavel’s team asking them to go to the nearest branch of the Armed forces, in order to receive equipment for mobilisation to Ukraine.

It's still unclear who is behind any of these fake messages.