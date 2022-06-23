Live: Ukraine EU candidacy and food security at top of Council summit's agendaComments
European Union leaders are gathering in Brussels on Thursday with Ukraine's candidacy to the bloc at the top of their summit's agenda.
Moldova is also widely anticipated to get the candidate status while leaders should back the Commission's proposal to give Georgia its European perspective with the candidate status to be granted at a later stage.
The 27 heads of state will also discuss ways to accelerate the export of grains stuck in Ukraine as well as a French proposal to create a so-called European Political Community to enable European countries that are not member states to forge closer relations with the bloc.
First though, they sat down with the leaders of Western Balkan countries whose respective bids to join the EU started over a decade ago.
Follow the action-packed day live in the blog below.
Albania wants the EU's 'nice words' to be followed by 'nice delivery': Rama
Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama has issued a statement on Twitter following the summit between Western Balkans and the EU, asking for the bloc to follow through from its "nice words".
Say 'EU enlargement'!
The EU-Western Balkans summit ended two hours late and so a scheduled press conference with France's Emmanuel Macron -- who holds the rotating EU presidency -- and Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen was cancelled.
What leaders did not skip on was the picture:
Topics leaders are not expected to discuss
Several topics are not on the agenda but are expected to rear their (ugly) heads. These include energy as prices have soared pushing inflation higher. Gas, therefore, is likely to be talked about but no conclusions will be released on this even though several member states have had their gas deliveries drastically reduced by Russia.
As a reminder, the bloc has committed to cut its Russian gas imports by two-thirds by the end of the year and is striking deals with alternative sources of supply including Israel, Norway and the US.
Not on the agenda and not likely to be discussed will be the EU's potential seventh round of sanctions against Russia over its aggression on Ukraine. An EU diplomat stressed that there is no proposal on the table and that leaders want to focus instead on the implementation of the six packages.
Finally, Kaliningrad should not be discussed at length either. In recent days, Moscow has warned of "unprecedented" action after Lithuania started checking Russian cargo transiting through its territory and heading for the Russian exclave for sanctioned goods. The EU, meanwhile, has supported Lithuania, emphasising the Baltic state is respecting the sanctions the bloc has imposed.
Topics leaders will discuss
Here's what on the official agenda:
- Ukraine: the latest development on the ground, the impact of the war on food security and the bloc's military, economic and humanitarian support to the war-torn country;
- Wider Europe, i.e, how to improve political dialogue and security with countries in the EU's neighbourhood;
- EU membership applications: leaders should back the candidate status for Ukraine and Moldova and discuss Georgia's application;
- Economic issues including whether to let Croatia adopt the euro.
Western Balkans keep waiting for EU membership
Western Balkan countries have been trying to become EU member states for over a decade and they are far from close to joining the bloc.
So the speed with which the EU has recommended candidate status for Ukraine and Moldova -- which leaders are widely expected to approve later today -- has ruffled some feathers.
Here's a recap of where they stand on their EU journey and why their bid to join the bloc has damaged its credibility.
How close are the Western Balkans to joining the European Union?Ukraine and Moldova were given candidate status just weeks after applying to join the EU. Bosnia and Herzegovina applied in 2016. It is still waiting. #EuropeDecoded
