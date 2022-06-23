European Union leaders are gathering in Brussels on Thursday with Ukraine's candidacy to the bloc at the top of their summit's agenda.

Moldova is also widely anticipated to get the candidate status while leaders should back the Commission's proposal to give Georgia its European perspective with the candidate status to be granted at a later stage.

The 27 heads of state will also discuss ways to accelerate the export of grains stuck in Ukraine as well as a French proposal to create a so-called European Political Community to enable European countries that are not member states to forge closer relations with the bloc.

First though, they sat down with the leaders of Western Balkan countries whose respective bids to join the EU started over a decade ago.

Follow the action-packed day live in the blog below.