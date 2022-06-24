Live: EU leaders turn their attention to the cost of living crisis and food securityComments
European leaders are reconvening on Friday morning for the second day of their summit dedicated to the economy after making the "historic" decision the day before to grant Ukraine and Moldova candidate status.
The cost of living crisis, soaring inflation and food security will be top of the agenda for EU leaders who will be joined in their discussion by European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde and Eurogroup chief Paschal Donohoe. The energy crisis, although not formally on the agenda, is bound to also be discussed.
We understand Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has asked for another Council summit to take place in July to delve more into the bloc's economic situation so a decision on this may well be announced today as well.
Meanwhile, today may be cheered as historic by the Croatians too as leaders are set to decide whether to allow the country to introduce the euro following such a recommendation from the Commission earlier this month.
Member states should look for 'national solutions' to cost of living crisis: Slovakia
Eduard Heger, Prime Minister of Slovakia, said that the EU has "to realise inflation will stay with us for a longer period" and argued that "it's important to really come up with national solutions."
He used as an example the deal his government struck with a nuclear power provider to give "guaranteed prices for the next two years" and urged other governments to follow suit and work "with the market".
"Right now, as I said, it’s very important that every country does what’s in its forces," he went on. "We have to be very wise and always think of the sustainability of public finances, that’s very important because COVID cost us a lot of money so we have to think twice now."
Inflation pushing EU in 'difficult situation': Andersson
Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said as she arrived that the bloc is facing a "difficult situation with inflation and the shortages of gas".
She also argued that "what seems to be an easy solution, for governments to out more money in the pockets of our citizens" is "not really a solution and this is something that we have to discuss."
"Of course, we have to help the most vulnerable households," she said.
Asked about a possible summit in July, she said that "this is up to Charles Michel to see what is necessary but if we have an extra meeting it would be for us to make a decision otherwise it will be maybe not the most productive way of using our time."
Risk that inflation could become embedded in euro economy: Donohoe
The President of the Eurogroup Paschal Donohoe told reporters that "we can expect for this year that still we'll be growing" noting however that inflation and energy could provide significant headwinds.
"We do need to acknowledge the risks that we could face if inflation does become embedded in our economies," he said, noting that it's battling inflation while ensuring the bloc doesn't fall into a recession is "a demanding balance to get right" for policy-makers.
He described himself as "absolutely confident" though that the bloc will be able to "maintain a political consensus on what is appropriate for the euro area."
"This is a common currency zone that is so much stronger, so much more resilient than we have been" in the past, he also emphasised.
Bosnia still has ‘homework to do’, says Bettel
Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel said that the discussion about Bosnia and Herzegovina took so long yesterday because the country still has “homework to do” before being granted EU candidate status.
He said granting Ukraine candidate status showed “strong moral support” for the country.
Bettel called the decision about Ukraine’s candidate status a “historical one” but added that “candidate status is not being a member but shows there is a way.”
He suggested that the situation with Bulgaria’s veto on starting accession talks with North Macedonia and Albania could change soon.
EU must buy gas together, impose price caps: De Croo
Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo stopped by reporters' microphones on his way into the Council meeting room to reiterate that "we are heading for a winter that may be difficult" because Russia has started to reduce deliveries of gas to several member states.
"Germany is already thinking that during the winter they will have a gas shortage, the impact will be huge," he stressed.
He also once more emphasised his belief that the best way "to get through" is "if we do it together."
"We should buy together, we should use price ceilings," he said, adding that "the Commission should really take the lead"
What this Community will look like
An EU official this community would for now consists in regular meetings at leaders' level with countries the bloc has close relations so that would include all those in the running to become EU members but could also include the UK.
The idea is to have political discussions to create a mutual understanding and a strategic culture to strengthen security, stability and prosperity on the Old Continent.
Charles Michel as Council president has been tasked with working to move this project forward, the EU official said.
