European leaders are reconvening on Friday morning for the second day of their summit dedicated to the economy after making the "historic" decision the day before to grant Ukraine and Moldova candidate status.

The cost of living crisis, soaring inflation and food security will be top of the agenda for EU leaders who will be joined in their discussion by European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde and Eurogroup chief Paschal Donohoe. The energy crisis, although not formally on the agenda, is bound to also be discussed.

We understand Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has asked for another Council summit to take place in July to delve more into the bloc's economic situation so a decision on this may well be announced today as well.

Meanwhile, today may be cheered as historic by the Croatians too as leaders are set to decide whether to allow the country to introduce the euro following such a recommendation from the Commission earlier this month.

