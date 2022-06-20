The results of France's legislative elections on Sunday came as a big blow to President Emmanuel Macron, who lost his absolute majority in the National Assembly.

It's a blow not only to his plans to implement some of the ambitious reforms that he wasn’t able to push through during his first five years in power but also because of the political shift that it represents.

While Macron's party came first in the elections, his movement will not have an outright majority and that will give the National Assembly some of its political significance back: the body will no longer serve as an echo chamber for the plans and policies of the government, but will rather question its every decision and move.

Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne spoke shortly after results were announced vowing to negotiate a “majority of action” on behalf of the country’s stability - and in order to push through some of Macron’s reforms.

But that won’t be easy.

Macron’s camp will either have to cobble together support for each project or negotiate a more permanent base.

Many analysts are pointing out to the fact that the most compatible alliance could be with the conservative Les Républicains -- but the leader of that party has already said his group will remain in opposition, promising there will be “no pact, no coalition, no deal” with the government.

Biggest winners

Meanwhile, Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally increased their seats in the French parliament ten-fold and will now have 89 parliamentarians, known as députés.

This will give the party more voice and weight and will represent an important boost in their financing due to the number of seats won in the National Assembly.

Many political analysts saw the election results as a vote against Macron and his vision for France.

