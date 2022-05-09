Life's a beech: preserving our forests for the future

Life's a beech: preserving our forests for the futureComments
By Paul Hackett
The beech forest of the Paklenica National Park in Croatia is a UNESCO World Heritage site. Formed after the last ice age, primeval woodland like this is crucial for mitigating climate change - but these ecosystems also face a combination of threats, notably deforestation, as well as fire - often prompted by warming global temperatures.
A European project called Beech Power aims to protect Europe’s last remaining beech forests.
To find out more about the initiative, Smart Regions spoke to the Paklenica Nationa Park's Director, Natalija Andačić.
