The best eco-friendly Christmas gifts for under €200

From functionality to style to beauty - there are more and more eco-friendly and sustainable options than ever before. We've rounded up our favourite Christmas gifts this year, while keeping things under €200.

Take a look at our top picks to find something for a special person in your life - or potentially a new addition to your own wishlist.

Handmade, ethical jewellery from Mamater

French-Togolese jewellery atelier Mamater specialises in sustainable, long-lasting pieces which are made from ethical practices. Founder Marilyne Kekeli wants to stop fast fashion jewellery, by ensuring her range of necklaces, rings, and earrings are all pieces "we will treasure for all our lives."

The full Mamater collection is stunning, but we do have two favourite pieces. The new Elaheh Baroque Pearl Necklace is inspired by the shape of the coffee beans grown in the Ethiopian highlands, with the additional elegance of a Baroque Majorca pearl.

We also love the Virens earrings, which are only available for pre-order at the moment. Each piece is sculpted by hand from organic natural resin, before being dried in the sun. The results are stunning, with a gorgeous blend of nature and style.

The Elaheh necklace is available for €100 and the Virens earrings are €88

The Elaheh necklace and Virens earrings from Mamater. Mamater

Patagonia outdoor duffle bag

This functional and durable duffle bag by sustainable pioneer Patagonia has a padded base, detachable shoulder straps, internal mesh pockets and comes in 9 different colours.

An essential for outdoor activities at a reasonable price.

Buy now for €140

A book club subscription

We all love to gift and get gifted books. But sometimes it can feel a little overwhelming when you are suddenly presented with a pile of 50 books you may never get through.

So a subscription package can be a great way to help prevent this backlog, while also supporting authors and a small independent business.

The team at rare birds book club are all about championing women's work, so select the best contemporary fiction by female authors each month, and members can then pick their texts for the month - based off untitled blurbs.

It's a great way to expand your reading, and there's a whole community of members for you to engage with too.

Prices range from €45-€132 for a 3-12 month subscription

The special one-off Fawcett box, with three incredible reads - including the 2019 Booker Prize winner Girl, Woman, Other. RBB

A natural candle and essential oils set

This 100 per cent natural candle from Lola's Apothecary is made from plant waxes to rival traditional paraffin candles, and features artwork by celebrated British illustrator, Deborah Ballinger.

The Delicate Romance range blends scent of sweet-smelling roses interlaced with warm spices and a hint of refreshing zest.

All the individual candles have sold out - but there's still the beautiful set left, which comes with essential oils and bath milk.

Buy now for €190

Vegan trainers

French-based brand Veja are rising in popularity and fast becoming known as the sneakers with a conscience.

The V-10 collection was introduced to celebrate a decade of making ecological trainers and this particular pair have the classic white leather, heel-tab design and a green logo.

Available from €120

Vegan luxury make-up

If you're looking for gifts to give to someone who lives and breathes make-up - then look no further than the new collections from delilah.

We're a particular fan of the nude lip collection (€42), as the products are really high-quality and the colours are beautiful.

To make things even better, delilah is a PETA-certified cruelty-free brand. That means there's no animal testing conducted or commissioned for any of their products, and they don't sell in any markets which require animal testing either.

So you can enjoy a smokey eye, knowing it's entirely vegan.

Prices vary, buy here

Just some of delilah's latest collections. delilah

Organic pillowcases

Clean and crisp in style, these pillowcases are made with GOTS certified organic cotton - which is particularly recommended for sensitive skin.

You can’t go wrong with the Oxford design (extra 5cm border beyond the seam edge) in pristine white. They come in recyclable packaging and €3 from every set of bedding sold is donated to homelessness charity Centrepoint.

Available here for €34

Sustainable chic sunglasses

Ethics meets aesthetics at Pala Eyewear. The chunky two-tone frame of the Pendo will make its wearer stand out from the crowd.

The case is woven from plastic bags and waste, and for every pair sold, Pala Eyewear provides someone in need with spectacles too.

Shop now for €120

The Pendo sunset frame Pala eyewear

Bee venom face mask

Cleanse, tighten and regenerate with this face 'masque' from Bee Yü, a premium, natural skincare brand using bee venom and the highest grade of Manuka honey from New Zealand.

This 3-in-1 treatment aims to work towards a healthy, radiant skin glow whilst giving back to the bees as £5 (€5.50) from every mask sale goes towards the UK’s bumblebee conservation trust.

Usually €100, but currently on sale here for €32

A set of reusable bottles and food pots

Everyone knows and loves Chilly's Bottles at this point. The metal bottles have become a must-have for any eco-conscious person, with an array of colours and patterns to choose.

But did you know about Chilly's latest campaign?

Refill is a partnership between Chilly's and non-profit City to Sea, with £10 (€11) from every sale going to the charity to help them continue with their ocean clean-up mission.

The Refill collection is more than just bottles now too. There are food pots and coffee cups - which make a perfect combined gift.

Though most of us may still be working from home, the new food pots are a great option for office-based lunches - but they work just as well for leftovers in the fridge.

If you want to make the gift really special, you can opt for the engraving upgrade and really personalise the products.

Available here, prices vary

Whatever you buy this festive period, make sure it's something someone is going to truly value. This can be one of the most wasteful times of year, and while shopping sustainably is important - buying products that nobody wants or needs isn't great for the environment.

So enjoy this bumper list of high-end options, and choose gifts that are good for people and planet.