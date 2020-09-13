Record-breaking Channel swim supports the fight for cleaner oceans

Four British women have successfully completed a medley relay across the English Channel, raising more than €2,000 for marine charity Surfers Against Sewage.

Their race, at the end of August, makes them the first-ever all-female team to swim a medley relay across the Channel.

Melanie Holland, Claire Thorn, Lucy Lloyd-Roach, and Sarah Hempenstall are known as Big Rick’s Chicks, part of British swimming club Big Rick’s Swim Team.

To qualify as a medley relay, they each had to swim a different stroke. They swam in 1-hour chunks and rested on a support boat in between swims.

The 34km swim took them 12 hours and 17 minutes, arriving in France just before noon on 1st of September.