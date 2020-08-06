These old shipping containers have been turned into a luxurious hotel

In Paso Robles, California, an eco-hotel has been built from recycled shipping containers. Set in 58 hectares of vineyards it is constructed using sustainable building methods.

90 per cent of the world’s cargo is moved by sea, meaning there are over 17 million shipping containers travelling around the world at any one time.

If taken care of, they can last for up to 20 years but where do they go once their seafaring days are over? In recent years, they have become a popular alternative to other building materials like concrete which can be harmful to the environment.

Around the world, shipping containers have been converted into all kinds of buildings from housing to student accommodation and offices.

A popular use is pop-up bars and shops like Boxpark in Shoreditch, London which provides spaces for independent retailers.

A shipping container hotel

Geneseo Inn was created by architecture firm Ecotech Design and winery owners Steve Crass and Ted Plemons, alongside CRATE Modular who are experts in upcycling old shipping containers into new buildings.

Each of the hotel’s seven standard rooms is made of two containers joined at the centre with a tall atrium.

“The design was inspired by the vineyard itself,” says Walter Scott Perry, founder of Ecotech Design. “The most compelling attribute of this project is the use of modular components, in combination with recycled materials.”

“The structures become truly integrated with their environment. Both container units and the vineyard itself have been recycled.”

All of the other materials have been locally sourced and are either recycled or environmentally friendly. A green roof and solar panels will also be added in the future..

Inside, the ceilings and floors are made from wood and agricultural materials that were previously used by the winery.