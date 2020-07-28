A new invention called QuenchSea is on its way to help people turn seawater into freshwater. And those behind the project of this portable desalination device work towards millions in need to benefit from it.

Their campaign on Indiegogo states that every Quench Sea order will also help to save the lives of others. "We've pledged to donate 100 million units by 2027. And impact a billion people," told Lee King, CEO of London-based start-up Hydro Wind Energy, the company behind Quench Sea to euronews Living. "Two-thirds of the global population live in water-scarce areas and seven million die each year from water-related diseases," he added.