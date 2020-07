A competitive sailor is about to take a very different approach to his upcoming races.

French skipper Fabrice Amedeo is about to take part in two major events: the Arctic Vendée departing from Les Sables d'Olonne on Saturday and the around-the-world monohull race Vendée Globe in November.

In a world-first, Amedeo has decided to use these experiences as an opportunity to collect vital data on microplastics, as he ventures into previously uncharted waters for scientists.