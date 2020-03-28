Switching off the lights in your house for an hour - a simple idea that will bring millions of people together this year in celebrating Earth Hour. Organised by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), this 60-minute celebration of our planet will take place digitally this year due to imposed self isolation measures.

As many countries are currently facing a health crisis brought about by coronavirus, WWF recommends participants join in online in their homes.

Earth Hour has been uniting people all over the world, in more than 180 countries, for the last 13 years. On the last Saturday in March, communities and businesses switch off their lights between 8:30 and 9:30 pm local time to show care and support for planet earth. Last year, lights were even turned off in Paris' Eiffel Tower, the Sydney Opera House and the ancient Acropolis in Athens.

If you decide to take part digitally, you can choose to follow the live stream or countdown the hour by taking the #DanceForThePlanet challenge or #FlipTheSwitch challenge, both set up by the organisers.

This year, an additional digital petition will also take centre stage. The World Economic Forum invites millions of people to sign the Voice for the planet and calls on world leaders to take urgent action to further protect our environment. The petition was launched in Davos last year by Sir David Attenborough. The plan is to present these signatures to heads of state when the new global targets on climate change are set out by governments across the world.

To support stronger climate action, switch off your lights and sign up here.