Condé Nast today unveils a new global sustainability initiative, as the first media outlet to sign the United Nation's Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action.

The magazine publisher responsible for Vogue and GQ will take accountability for driving higher standards in the fashion industry, in order to address the climate crisis. The vision, as set out by the UN, is to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. Also partnering with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, Condé Nast joins their ‘New Plastics Economy Global Commitment’.

The publishing house has an opportunity to influence a huge amount of people around the world with the pledge – already reaching one billion people across its various brands.

Already this year, Condé Nast has started to phase out fossil-based, non-recyclable plastic from all of its products and vows to use recycled or compostable bio-based alternatives by 2025. Roger Lynch, CEO of Condé Nast, said in a press release that they have a “responsibility” to use the power in their grasp as a global media company.

According to Lynch, the aim is to “help raise awareness, define terms of change and point to solutions to ensure our audiences and our industry are informed and engaged in taking climate action.”

Patricia Espinosa, UN Climate Change Executive Secretary called Condé Nast’s engagement “very valuable”, and hopes it will “disseminate information about the sustainability efforts and achievements of the fashion industry” as well as pointing out the need for “accelerated climate action.”

So far, brands that have signed the UN agreement include Nike, Burberry and PUMA, who promise to reduce operational greenhouse gas emissions and develop more sustainable production models.

