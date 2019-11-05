The Ritz Carlton has debuted its second hotel in Mexico, with the opening of the Zadún Ritz-Carlton Reserve in Baja California.

It comes ahead of the planned opening of the Ritz Carlton Mexico City next year, and with its north west coastal location, complements the Ritz Carlton Cancun on the south east coast.

Read more | David Hockney teams with indigenous American artists

The ultra modern Zadún will champion local artistry, the handwoven textiles of the pillows created by communities of weavers in Oaxaca, while a unique framed textile serves as one of the primary works of art in every room.

Marriott International

"Zadún has been designed to celebrate the rich simplicity of living both indoors and outdoors, while showcasing the country's incredible artisans," said Sandra Estornell, General Manager of Zadún, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve. The guest rooms will also feature the works of talented handcradters from other regions such as Yucatán, Campeche, Mexico City, Jalisco, and Puebla.

Marriott International

Each room’s terrace has become home to a sculptural art piece made by Monica Bizzarri and Raquel Charabatti, which light up at night to emit a soft glow.

Read more | Trio of eco-hotels to open by Saudi Arabian UNESCO Heritage site

"We wanted to create a wholly immersive, culturally authentic experience for visitors and every element of a stay at Zadún is designed to encourage our guests to enjoy, explore and engage with their environment."

Marriott International

Guests will be invited to take part in Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Cousteau's Ambassadors of the Environment programme, operating at the resort. The hotel says it will offer visitors a “deeper understanding of the natural habitats in Baja California and the protected marine sanctuaries of the Sea of Cortez”. It will also feature an environmental stewardship component encouraging guests to learn how to better care for the natural world.

Marriott International

Many of Zadún’s 115 rooms and suites have their own private terraces and and individual pools, while every room comes with a private attendant.

The most opulent accommodation comes in the Grand Reserve Villa, which offers 5,930 square feet of living space, two large bedrooms, five lounges, a pool, one Jacuzzi, a private kitchen, a gym, a living room, two full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms.

Marriott International

The hotel is also claiming the Baja California’s “most innovative” spa and wellness experience at its Spa Alkemia, complete with locally-inspired treatments for solo guests, couples and small groups. In addition, it offers direct access to the sprawling Puerto Los Cabos Golf Course.

Marriott International

Rooms start at $999.

Reservations can be made by phone by reaching the hotel’s direct line on +52 624 172 9002 or through the official website.