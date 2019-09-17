Victoria Beckham has unveiled her long-awaited sustainable beauty line, with all items made with a “blend of nature and clean science”.

So far, the range contains a series of eye products including glittery eyeshadows, block palettes and liners. The Victoria Beckham Beauty website says skincare and lip ranges are set to follow shortly.

Each of its products are packaged in pre-used and recycled and recyclable materials, all of which use minimal plastic. In fact, some of its packaging will dissolve quickly in water. “However, we believe we can do better,” said the brand.

“We are actively engaging resources to incorporate even more post-consumer materials, ocean-bound plastic, and refillable packaging into production. We aren’t perfect, but we are committed to partnering with industry leaders in science, technology and sustainability to set better, cleaner, and more ethical standards across beauty.”

The brand added it was 100% cruelty-free, never testing its products on animals, while eight of the 11 products unveiled in the first lineup are vegan-friendly. Victoria Beckham Beauty is aiming to make “the ethical, earth-friendly choice whenever possible” by putting sustainability “at the heart of modern luxury”.

In addition to the 1300 products banned for use in cosmetics by the EU, VBB has prohibited the use of a further 30 ingredients with “questionable or inconclusive safety data” for use in its beauty line. These include formaldehyde, parabens and parrafin wax.

The range has been met with immediate acclaim, seeing a number of products sell out within hours of going on sale and leaving customers waiting until the end of the month for the next shipment.