Beauty industry giant vows to have zero net emissions by 2050

Brazilian cosmetics company Natura &Co, consisting of popular brands Natura, the more upmarket Aesop and The Body Shop, has pledged to take action against global warming. The beauty giant has joined the campaign ‘Business Ambition for 1.5°C: Our Only Future’, aiming to combat the global temperature rise to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. The cosmetic group is now committing to reaching net-zero emissions by the year 2050, alongside 28 other companies such as Unilever and Levi Strauss & Co, with a combined market value of £1 trillion say the UN.

Ambassador Luis Alfonso de Alba, the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for the Climate Action Summit, stated in the same source:

“By sending strong market signals, these companies are showing Governments that they need to urgently ramp up their national plans in line with the latest climate science.”

The skincare company took the decision in preparation for the imminent UN Climate Action Summit on 23rd September, which will “showcase a leap in collective national political ambition”, according to the World Health Organisation. The news is also a welcome follow-up to the warnings of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), who recently published a special report on the threats of a rise in the world’s temperature. The report details that the Earth's warming could trigger dangerous weather such as high temperatures, a higher frequency of droughts and inevitable ice sheet instability, risking the lives of many arctic animals.

In a public statement, Roberto Marques, Executive Chairman of Natura &Co explains why the company is taking part in the business initiative:

"For the sake of the next generation, we cannot ignore the climate emergency we face today. Business, governments, civil society and individuals must act together and we must be more ambitious. Because when it comes down to it, we cannot run businesses on a dead planet. This campaign is a great start and I would encourage every business to get involved."