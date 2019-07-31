Euronews is no longer accessible on Internet Explorer. This browser is not updated by Microsoft and does not support the last technical evolutions. We encourage you to use another browser, such as Edge, Safari, Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox.
Back to
Prince Harry plans a 'maximum' of two children to help save the planet

Prince Harry plans a 'maximum' of two children to help save the planet

By

Text size

In an interview with famed chimpanzee expert, Jane Goodall, Prince Harry discussed how his attitude to environmentalism had changed since the birth of his son, Archie. In this piece for the Duchess of Sussex's special edition of Vogue, he revealed that his increasing concern for the planet has led to decision that he and wife Meghan want 'two maximum' children.

"I've always thought: this place is borrowed' he said, "And, surely, being as intelligent as we all are, or as evolved as we all are supposed to be, we should leave something better behind for the next generation"

He described humanity as being "the frog in the water and it's already been brought to the boil" with regard to the world's rapidly dwindling natural resources.

In a post on the Duke and Duchess's shared Instagram, a statement about the interview said that Meghan had requested this intimate sit down as she had 'long admired Dr. Goodall' and her work on conservation and unconscious bias. The ethnologist has in the past been outspoken about her views on the need for increased education on birth control as a way of reducing human impact on the environment.

View this post on Instagram

Earlier this summer HRH The Duke of Sussex met with world renowned ethologist Dr. Jane Goodall for an intimate conversation on environment, activism, and the world as they see it. This special sit-down was requested by The Duchess of Sussex, who has long admired Dr. Goodall and wanted to feature her in the September issue of @BritishVogue, which HRH has guest edited. HRH and Dr. Goodall spoke candidly about many topics including the effects of unconscious bias, and the need for people to acknowledge that your upbringing and environment can cause you to be prejudiced without realising it. The Duke described that “[when] you start to peel away all the layers, all the taught behaviour, the learned behaviour, the experienced behaviour, you start to peel all that away - and at the end of the day, we’re all humans.” • Through @RootsandShoots the global youth service program @JaneGoodallInst founded in 1991, she has created and encouraged a global youth community to recognise the power of their individual strength – that each day you live, you can make a difference. Photos: ©️SussexRoyal / Chris Allerton #ForcesForChange

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

The interview is part of Meghan's September special edition of Vogue in which she as brought together 15 influential women she believes are 'Forces for Change'. Jane Goodall is one of the Duchess's choices alongside climate activist Greta Thunberg, New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern and a wide variety of other diverse change makers.

More from life
See more