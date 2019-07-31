Prince Harry plans a 'maximum' of two children to help save the planet

In an interview with famed chimpanzee expert, Jane Goodall, Prince Harry discussed how his attitude to environmentalism had changed since the birth of his son, Archie. In this piece for the Duchess of Sussex's special edition of Vogue, he revealed that his increasing concern for the planet has led to decision that he and wife Meghan want 'two maximum' children.

"I've always thought: this place is borrowed' he said, "And, surely, being as intelligent as we all are, or as evolved as we all are supposed to be, we should leave something better behind for the next generation"

He described humanity as being "the frog in the water and it's already been brought to the boil" with regard to the world's rapidly dwindling natural resources.

In a post on the Duke and Duchess's shared Instagram, a statement about the interview said that Meghan had requested this intimate sit down as she had 'long admired Dr. Goodall' and her work on conservation and unconscious bias. The ethnologist has in the past been outspoken about her views on the need for increased education on birth control as a way of reducing human impact on the environment.

The interview is part of Meghan's September special edition of Vogue in which she as brought together 15 influential women she believes are 'Forces for Change'. Jane Goodall is one of the Duchess's choices alongside climate activist Greta Thunberg, New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern and a wide variety of other diverse change makers.