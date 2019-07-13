Top 10 Plastic Free Swaps for your Dental Routine

Continuing our recommendations for Plastic Free July, we are bringing you some low waste replacements for your dental routine. Millions of toothbrushes end up in landfill every day with most of us changing them out every 2-3 months. This adds up to over 300 plastic toothbrushes in a lifetime! And that is without considering waste from toothpaste tubes, mouthwash bottles and miles of floss. As if that weren't enough to motivate us to change, many large companies whose toothpastes are available on your supermarket shelf have a history of animal testing which makes cruelty free products difficult to find. Oral hygiene is definitely not something we want to compromise on so its an area often ignored as place to reduce plastic waste.

Not to fear, we are here with some easy recommendations to reduce your single use plastic consumption whilst still providing care your dentist would approve of. With fluoride-free and fluoridated options on our list, there is something for everyone.

Georganics Spearmint Mouthwash Tablets

Georganics mouthwash tablets are all natural and contain fluoride for good oral health. Sold in a glass bottle they are plastic free and perfect for travel.

Georganics, Spearmint Mouthwash Tablets, £8.90 Shop Now

Refillable Silk Dental Floss Dispenser

Flossing is an unexpected contributor to bathroom waste but Bambaw's waxed silk floss comes in a robust stainless steel container that can be refilled over and over again.

Bambaw, Silk Dental Floss in Refillable Dispenser, £8.95 Shop Now

The Eco-Toothbrush with Charcoal Infused Bristles

The Eco-Toothbrush claims to be 100% biodegradable with nylon-4 bristles that will break down in 4 months. The handle is made from unvarnished bamboo and the company even encourage you to add it to your own composting once you're done with it.

The Eco-Toothbrush, Eco-Toothbrush with charcoal infused bristles, £15.95 Shop Now

Denttabs Toothpaste Tablets

German brand, DENTTABS, makes these toothpaste tabs in fluoridated and fluoride free options. Both varieties come in plastic free packaging and make a good alternative to conventional toothpastes.

DENTTABS, Toothpaste Tablets with Fluoride, £5.40 Shop Now

The Truthbrush in Petal Pink

Designed in Devon, UK The Truthbrush combines luxury with sustainability. Its ergonomically designed handle is made from organic bamboo and shipping is carbon neutralised.

The Truthbrush, Bamboo Toothbrush in Petal Pink, £4.00 Shop Now

Humble Brush Black

The Humble Co. was founded by a Swedish dentist so quality oral hygiene is a part of the company's original principles. In addition to the handle being fully biodegradable each purchase funds projects that help children in need.

The Humble Co., Humble Brush Adult, £3.59 Shop Now

Dental Lace Refillable Dental Floss

Dental Lace's founder, Jodi Breau, designed their attractive reusable containers after realising the ugly ones she had been carrying around were rarely recyclable. Although their standard floss is silk, a plant based version is available for those seeking a vegan option.

Dental Lace, Silk Floss in refillable container, £7.50 Shop Now

Georganics Activated Charcoal Natural Toothpowder

If toothpaste tabs aren't for you then toothpowder might be a more viable swap. Wet your toothbrush, dip it in and Georganics activated charcoal toothpowder will clean your teeth with powerful natural stain removers.

Georganics, Activated Charcoal Natural Toothpowder, £6.90 Shop Now

Floris Violet Mouthwash

Not only is this violet flavoured mouthwash unusual but its gentle, fragrant formula is presented in a beautiful glass bottle. The perfume company's concentrated mouthwash only takes 6 drops in warm water so this bottle should last you a long time.

Floris, Violet Concentrated Mouthwash, £40.00 Shop Now

Acala Copper Tongue Scraper

Not many plastic free toothbrush options have a tongue cleaner so you'll need another way to remove that fuzzy tongue feeling. This beautiful copper tongue scraper from Acala is naturally anti-microbial and anti-bacterial so will keep your tongue clean and your breath fresh.

Acala, Ayurvedic Copper Tongue Cleaner, £4.75 Shop Now