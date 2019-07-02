Quiz: How plastic-free are you?

Plastic Free July is a global movement that aims to diminish plastic pollution. Reducing our plastic usage means we can have cleaner streets, oceans, and beautiful communities. The development has already inspired over 120 million participants in 177 countries. Making a small change in your daily habits can go a long way in making a bigger difference collectively to our planet.

Take our quiz below to find out how plastic-free you are currently and where you can perhaps make some small improvements.

Can you choose to refuse plastics for the month of July?