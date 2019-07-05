How to recreate the Duchess of Cambridge's Wimbledon Bright Whites

Earlier this year we wrote about the Zara polka-dot dress that everyone seemed to have. Its monochrome appeal was irresistible with black and white styles appearing well into the summer season. The Duchess of Cambridge's Wimbledon look earlier this week echoed fashion show flashes of brilliant white and paid homage to the dress code for the competition. The royal chose black accessories for the UK tennis tournament to keep her look simple and elegant in the summer heat on centre court. The original silk dress, with its 1940s inspired structuring, is £1,850 from British designer Suzannah and now has a six week wait list. We are here to help you bring its sharp-cut lapels and belted waist to your wardrobe in a more sustainable way.

Adaptable for all year round wear, these dresses go with everything and could become a key piece in any capsule wardrobe. Made from natural materials they will keep you comfortable whatever the temperature.

Here are four bright white options to recreate Kate's Wimbledon look.

Mara Hoffman Belted Organic Cotton Maxi Dress

Mara Hoffman, Belted Organic Cotton Maxi Dress, £370 **Shop Now

**

Belted Poplin Shirt Dress

COS, Belted Poplin Shirt Dress, £55 **Shop Now

**

Outsider Shirt Dress with Obi Belt

Outsider, Shirt Dress with Obi Belt in white, £95 **Shop Now

**

Outsider Organic Cotton Shirt Dress in White

Outsider, Organic Cotton Fitted Shirt Dress in White, £95 Shop Now