Urban Outfitters jumps into sharing economy with clothes rental service

Urban Outfitters has unveiled a new clothes rental service, called Nuuly.

Nuuly will stock Urban Outfitters clothes, as well as items by its sister brands Anthropologie, Free People and other labels, vintage pieces and independent brands.

The subscription box service will allow customers to borrow up to six items each month for a flat rate of $88 – offering a lower cost per wear than items bought new. Launching the service yesterday, Urban Outfitters said the service was the answer to millennials’ demand for the latest fashions, alongside desire to live a more sustainable lifestyle.

Related |Fashion: The success of resale

Average retail value of a Nuuly box would be in the region of $800, said the brand, offering customers the option to purchase an item to keep should they fall in love with something in their rental box.

When the service launches later this summer, it will stock in the region of 1,000 items, including sportswear brands Reebok, Fila and Champion, in addition to denim labels like Levi’s, Wrangler and Citizens of Humanity among others.

'Great vintage pieces'

By the end of the year, it plans triple the stock on offer, adding up to 100 new styles each week covering everyday attire, work wear, holiday wardrobes and items for special occasions in US sizes 00 to 26.

“We set out to be the subscription fashion leader by offering an unmatched curation of aspirational brands, coupled with extraordinary value,” said Urban Outfitters head of digital and president of Nuuly, David Hayne.

“We will offer clothes from our own brands and hundreds of others. We are focused on niche, up and coming brands as well as some great vintage pieces,” added director of marketing at Nuuly, Kim Gallagher.

The brand is yet to announce a date for a Europe launch, despite each of its brands having a significant following this side of the pond.