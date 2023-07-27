By Euronews Green

From air pollution to biodiversity loss and CO2 emissions, the Greek wildfires are taking a serious toll on the environment.

A megaton of carbon has been emitted by the Greek wildfires so far this month, scientists estimate.

The wildfires that have been raging in Greece since 17 July are behind the country’s highest emissions for this time period in 21 years, according to the EU’s Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS).

The island of Rhodes and areas west of Athens in Attica have been the worst hit by the blazes. Climate change is largely to blame for creating the conditions in which the inferno has taken hold.

“The current ongoing heatwave affecting Greece and the Mediterranean has increased the wildfire risk which is reflected in the high observed intensity of the wildfires around the Mediterranean,” says CAMS senior scientist Mark Parrington.

Wildfire carbon emissions in July for Greece. CAMS

July 2023 is set to be the hottest month ever recorded. And the burning forests are also now contributing, not insignificantly, to the crisis that destroyed them.

According to the US Environmental Protection Agency’s calculator, a megaton (aka one million tonnes) of emissions is equivalent to the pollution from 222,500 cars driven in a year, 500,000 kg of coal burned, or 2.3 million barrels of oil consumed.

The megaton of carbon emissions released between 1 July and 25 July is almost double Greece’s July 2007 spike.

How have the Greek wildfires affected air quality?

“With several more weeks left in the summer we will continue to closely monitor the fire emissions and potential air quality impacts across the region,” adds Parrington.

It’s not just residents in Greece that need to watch out for the air pollution.

CAMS forecasts of particulate matter and other pollutants associated with wildfire emissions have shown smoke transported southward across the Mediterranean. This has been confirmed by visible imagery of the smoke plumes from different satellites.

This shows how these wildfires will affect the air quality downwind of the fires both locally and around the wider Mediterranean region, say Copernicus experts.

Keeping track of the smoke transport is key to taking the appropriate measures to minimise any potential impacts, they add.

What is the environmental impact of the Greek wildfires?

A burnt cactus stands on a hill near Gennadi village on the island of Rhodes, 27 July 2023. AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris

It will take time to assess the full environmental impact of the wildfires in Greece and elsewhere in southern Europe this summer.

The European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS) - another Copernicus service - reports that more than 173,000 hectares of EU forest has been reduced to ashes as of 22 July. That’s more than double the average of 80,000 hectares recorded from 2003 to 2022.

As well as the vast amount of emissions unleashed by high-intensity blazes, the loss of biodiversity in these fragile ecosystems is an increasing concern for many environmentalists.

Earlier this week Greek Prime Minister Kyiakos Mitsotakis described the country as being “at war”. “The climate crisis is already here, it will manifest itself everywhere in the Mediterranean with greater disasters,” he told Parliament.

Today, the PM added that "The climate crisis may be a reality, but it cannot be an excuse.”

"Our country ought to take more steps [...] to be ready to mitigate, as much as possible, the effects of a reality that we are already starting to feel, and that could have dramatic effects on many different aspects of our economic and social life," he said.