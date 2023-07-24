By Ian Smith with AP

She could be sentenced to six months in prison.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg arrived in court in Malmo on Monday morning to face a charge of disobeying police at a protest in southern Sweden last month.

Local newspaper Sydsvenskan reported that Thunberg and other activists were detained after they stopped traffic in the oil terminal of the port in Malmö on June 19.

What punishment could Greta face?

Greta was charged because she refused to comply with police orders to leave the scene during the protest, according to Swedish Prosecution Authority spokeswoman Annika Collin and a statement from prosecutors.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg arrives at Malmo district court on a charge of disobeying police at a protest in southern Sweden last month. AP Photo

She faces a maximum sentence of six months in prison, but prosecutor Charlotte Ottosen told AFP that the crime of disobedience is typically punishable with fines.

Greta inspired a global youth movement demanding stronger efforts to fight climate change after staging weekly protests outside the Swedish Parliament starting in 2018.

What happened at the Malmo climate protest?

Starting on June 15, climate activists staged a multi-day protest at Malmö's port.

Led by youth group Ta tillbaka framtiden (Take Back the Future), protestors physically blocked oil tankers in the harbour.

"The climate crisis is already a matter of life and death for countless people," Greta tweeted during the protest. "We choose to not be bystanders, and instead physically stop the fossil fuel infrastructure. We are reclaiming the future."

Take that in. Then try wrapping your head around the fact that we’re only seeing the beginning of a destabilising planet, while remembering that GHG emissions are still rising and the companies largely causing this are making record profits.



A bit concerning, don’t you think? https://t.co/9dbeDevoYn — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) July 23, 2023

When the protestors were ordered to move to allow vehicles to pass, Greta was among those who refused. She was then dragged away by police.

Earlier in the year, the climate activist was briefly detained by police in Oslo during a protest against wind farms built on Indigenous land in Norway.

She was also detained during protests against the demolition of the coal village of Luetzerath in Germany in January.