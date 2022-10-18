Record growth in renewable energy helped the EU avoid billions of euros in gas costs during the Ukraine war, according to a new study.

Research by think tanks E3G and Ember showed that record-breaking wind and solar production meant the European Union (EU) averted €11 billion in extra gas costs since the Russian invasion began in February.

“Wind and solar are already helping European citizens,” said Dr Chris Rosslowe, senior analyst at Ember, an independent energy think tank. “But the future potential is even greater.”

A quarter of the EU's electricity was generated by wind and solar from March to September - its highest-ever level, according to the report. But the bloc still spent an estimated €82 billion on fossil gas during this period, which supplied 20% of its electricity.

It also found that nineteen EU member states hit wind and solar records, including France (14%), Italy (20%), Poland (17%) and Spain (35%).

This growth in renewables meant more than eight billion cubic metres of gas was saved.

The UK consumed nearly 77 billion cubic metres of natural gas in 2021, up from 73 the previous year, to put this into perspective.

In a press release, Ember said that "past policy choices" had increased the EU's dependency on gas which was the "main driver" of Europe's record-high inflation, while holding back renewable energies.

"Existing wind and solar capacity avoided considerable high-priced gas imports and thus prevented even higher inflation and deeper crisis," they added.

Skyrocketing gas prices due to the Ukraine war have fuelled record-breaking inflation this year, sparking a cost of living crisis across Europe and pushing other parts of the world towards famine.

Inflation in the Euro area topped 10% in September, according to the EU statistical office.

E3G, the climate think-tank which partnered with Ember for the research, said Europe needed to reduce its costly exposure to gas prices by doubling down on Brussel's RePowerEU initiative, a plan to wean the EU off fossil fuels.

“With tight LNG markets sustaining high gas costs for the next years, governments need to support the clean energy ambition of RePowerEU, making it a core element of the energy price crisis response," said E3G Senior Associate, Artur Patuleia.