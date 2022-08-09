Amid persistent drought, water bans are hitting French citizens and businesses hard - with some surprising exceptions.

While homeowners in the worst-hit areas are forbidden from watering their gardens and washing their cars, golf course owners are permitted to water their greens.

How is France dealing with water shortages?

After experiencing water shortages during France’s second driest month on record, prefects (regional representatives) are limiting water usage according to the level of severity.

Nearly all of the country’s 96 departments have imposed water use restrictions, also a record.

The French Ministry of Ecology has defined four levels of drought warnings ranging from ‘vigilance’ to ‘crisis’.

Under a ‘crisis’ level alert, water is reserved for health, civil security, drinking water and sanitation uses.

During the drought, more than 100 French towns have been left without drinking water in their pipes, leading to the need for water trucks. The situation has been described as “historic” by the Minister of Ecological Transition, Christophe Béchu.

But some sectors manage to slip through the net.

Why are golf courses exempt from the water bans?

Golf course owners are allowed to water their teeing areas and greens, even in ‘crisis’ areas.

The only constraints are that watering must be carried out during nighttime hours, and “reduced to the strict minimum” of no more than 30 per cent of the usual volume.

Course owners benefit from an agreement signed between the French Golf Federation and the Ministry of Ecological Transition in 2019. In return, they have committed to reducing their water consumption.

On average, it takes 25,000 cubic metres of water per year to tend to the lawns of the more than 700 courses in France.

On average, it takes 25,000 cubic metres of water per year to water the lawns of the more than 700 courses in France.

Some officials are indignant about the exceptions. Éric Piolle, the mayor of Grenoble city in southeastern France, tweeted that “the practices of the richest” continue to be “protected’.

Dans les arrêtés anti-sécheresse, il y a une dérogation pour permettre d'arroser les greens de golf ! Alors qu'on appelle à la sobriété, les pratiques des plus riches sont protégées. J'ai écrit à ce sujet à @BCouillard33, secrétaire d'état chargée de l'écologie. pic.twitter.com/EtmKRhx26v — Éric Piolle (@EricPiolle) July 30, 2022

One department is resisting and has banned the watering of golf courses in their entirety. The prefecture of Ille-et-Vilaine in Brittany announced last week that it was reinforcing measures to preserve water resources.

While golf courses are preserved, local heritage is threatened

Keen to preserve its award-winning flower beds, the town of Colmar, close to the border with Germany, has requested its own exemption.

Limitation provisoire de certains usages de l’eau. Colmar 𝗮 𝗮̀ 𝗰𝗼𝗲𝘂𝗿 𝗱𝗲 𝘁𝗿𝗼𝘂𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝘂𝗻 𝗷𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗲 𝗲́𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗹𝗶𝗯𝗿𝗲 𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗲 𝗯𝗲𝘀𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘀 𝘃𝗶𝘁𝗮𝘂𝘅 𝗲𝘁 𝗽𝗿𝗲́𝘀𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗱𝗲 𝗹𝗮 𝗳𝗮𝘂𝗻𝗲 𝗲𝘁 𝗱𝗲 𝗹𝗮 𝗳𝗹𝗼𝗿𝗲. https://t.co/vqk50mKOg6pic.twitter.com/PWJvmwYBjq — Ville de Colmar (@villecolmar) August 5, 2022

The request was resisted by some locals. “Flowers and grass cannot be eaten. The city of Colmar is asking for a watering exemption to maintain its standing as a 'flower city' while farmers and private individuals are not allowed to water wheat or vegetable gardens... it's just indecent,” said one user on Twitter.

Christian Meistermann, the deputy mayor in charge of roads, explains and justifies the approach: “The environmental and tourist capital of Colmar is also these flowers, we can't let this capital die.”

A citrus exhibition at the Lemon Festival of Menton. Faabi / Getty Images

On the Côte d'Azur, too, people are worried about the water ban’s impact on local heritage. Menton’s town hall fears for its famous lemons.

“The complete cut-off of watering will make an exceptional heritage disappear and will have a considerable cost for the community,” warns the town in its letter addressed to the prefect of the Alpes-Maritimes to request an exemption. For the time being, the request has gone unheeded by the state.