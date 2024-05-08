Visit Euronews

Europeans want governments to focus more on curbing migration than climate change

A migrant is helped after he fainted from exhaustion at a makeshift camp for migrants in Horgos, Serbia, July 27, 2016.
A migrant is helped after he fainted from exhaustion at a makeshift camp for migrants in Horgos, Serbia, July 27, 2016. Copyright AP Photo
Copyright AP Photo
By Ruth Wright with AP
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button

People all over the world were surveyed about what issues governments should prioritise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Europeans wants their governments to focus more on curbing immigration than climate change.

Globally, 33% believe climate change is one of the world’s three main challenges, but only 14% say fighting it should be among the top three priorities for their government.

Germans were in the lead, with 44% wanting their government to focus on reducing immigration, while nearly a quarter surveyed said fighting climate change was a priority.

The stats come from a new study commissioned by Denmark-based think tank Alliance of Democracies Foundation.

“Many European countries have seen a sharp rise in the share of people who say that ‘reducing immigration’ should be a top government priority,” says the study.

Based on almost 63,000 interviews in 53 countries, the Democracy Perception Index found that 85% of those polled say that it’s important to have democracy in their country. However, governments don’t always live up to people's expectations. While 58% of respondents were satisfied with the state of democracy in their country, the remainder were not.

The study said dissatisfaction was not limited to non-democratic countries. It was also prevalent in the US, Europe and in other places with a long democratic tradition. In Europe, about a third of Hungarians believe they live in a democracy.

The survey was based on interviews conducted in February and April. The margin of error across all countries sampled was around 2.9 percentage points.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Migrant Crisis Survey Migration Policy Democracy Politics Climate crisis