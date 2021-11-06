Yesterday tens of thousands of young people took to the streets of Glasgow to denounce inaction and greenwashing at COP26 and today protests are planned all over the world.

Organisers say over 250 events will take place around the world, in addition to a digital global rally.

"We are taking to the streets across the world this weekend to push governments from climate inaction to climate justice," said Asad Rehman, a spokesperson for the COP Coalition.

15:09 Environmental group reacts to COP26 announcement on sustainable agriculture An environmental group welcomed the pledge by 45 countries to shift to sustainable farming but urged more nations to join the coalition. "We cannot phase out food, like we can fossil fuels and therefore we welcome the Policy Action Agenda for transition to sustainable food and agriculture," said Joao Campari, Global Food Practise Leader at WWF. "Now we need all countries to endorse this action agenda and utilise the action plan," he added. 14:55 Workers in Poland protest push to end coal use Trade union members from Poland's energy sector have protested before the European Union's office in Warsaw, saying the EU's moves to discourage coal use are responsible for soaring energy prices. Some 200 power plant and coal mine workers from across Poland blew horns and waved union flags as they chanted. The protest's motto was "YES for Poland's Energy Sovereignty. NO to High Energy and Heat Prices." Like other EU countries, Poland has pledged to phase out coal use and to develop wind, solar and other renewable energy sources. At the UN climate summit in Glasgow this week, the government said it would not be able to close all coal-fired plants until 2049, a target that disappointed activists. With AP 13:57 COP26 climate protest starts in London In London, protesters have started marching from the Bank of England to Trafalgar Square as the British capital's climate strike gets underway. 13:46 45 countries pledge shift to sustainable farming A coalition of 45 countries pledged "urgent action and investment to protect nature and shift to more sustainable ways of farming," the UK COP26 presidency has said in a statement as the summit turns its focus to nature and land use this Saturday. About one-quarter of the world's greenhouse gas emissions come from agriculture, forestry and other land-use, the statement noted, highlighting the urgency to act for more sustainable food systems. The pledge includes a commitment to leverage "over US$4bn billion of new public sector investment into agricultural innovation," the UK COP26 presidency said. 13:15 Indigenous peoples lack legal rights to over half of their lands: study As COP26 turns its focus to nature and land use, new research released at COP26 shows that indigenous peoples and local communities "hold at least 958 million hectares of land spanning most of the world's endangered tropical forests – yet have legal rights to less than half of their lands." The research was produced by the Rights and Resources Initiative (RRI), Woodwell Climate Research Center and the Rainforest Foundation US. The study says that failure to recognise indigenous peoples' land rights considerably accelerates carbon emissions through deforestation. "This data shows what scientists have been saying for years: Indigenous Peoples and local communities must be co-authors, not just participants, in climate and biodiversity solutions," said Tuntiak Katan, Indigenous Shuar of Ecuador. 12:54 Climate march underway in Glasgow The Global Climate March is underway in Glasgow. Organisers and police said they expected up to 50,000 people to parade through the streets of the Scottish city near the COP26 summit venue, which is under tight security. 12:35 Australia kicks off global climate marches Australia kicked off the first global climate marches this Saturday, halfway through COP26. Protesters in Sydney and Melbourne dressed as lumps of coal or Prime Minister Scott Morrison, a vigorous defender of the mining industry, labelled the talks as "a sham" and their national leader "an absolute embarrassment."

"No more blah, blah blah. Real climate action now," read one sign at a protest in Sydney. With AFP

