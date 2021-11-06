Yesterday tens of thousands of young people took to the streets of Glasgow to denounce inaction and greenwashing at COP26 and today protests are planned all over the world.
Organisers say over 250 events will take place around the world, in addition to a digital global rally.
"We are taking to the streets across the world this weekend to push governments from climate inaction to climate justice," said Asad Rehman, a spokesperson for the COP Coalition.
Environmental group reacts to COP26 announcement on sustainable agriculture
Workers in Poland protest push to end coal use
Trade union members from Poland’s energy sector have protested before the European Union’s office in Warsaw, saying the EU's moves to discourage coal use are responsible for soaring energy prices.
Some 200 power plant and coal mine workers from across Poland blew horns and waved union flags as they chanted. The protest’s motto was “YES for Poland’s Energy Sovereignty. NO to High Energy and Heat Prices.”
Like other EU countries, Poland has pledged to phase out coal use and to develop wind, solar and other renewable energy sources. At the UN climate summit in Glasgow this week, the government said it would not be able to close all coal-fired plants until 2049, a target that disappointed activists.
With AP
45 countries pledge shift to sustainable farming
A coalition of 45 countries pledged "urgent action and investment to protect nature and shift to more sustainable ways of farming," the UK COP26 presidency has said in a statement as the summit turns its focus to nature and land use this Saturday.
About one-quarter of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions come from agriculture, forestry and other land-use, the statement noted, highlighting the urgency to act for more sustainable food systems.
The pledge includes a commitment to leverage "over US$4bn billion of new public sector investment into agricultural innovation," the UK COP26 presidency said.
Indigenous peoples lack legal rights to over half of their lands: study
"This data shows what scientists have been saying for years: Indigenous Peoples and local communities must be co-authors, not just participants, in climate and biodiversity solutions,” said Tuntiak Katan, Indigenous Shuar of Ecuador.
Australia kicks off global climate marches
"No more blah, blah blah. Real climate action now," read one sign at a protest in Sydney.
- For the second consecutive day, a climate march is underway in Glasgow where up to 50,000 people of all ages are expected to show up, according to organisers and police. Climate protests have already taken place today in Australia and throughout Asia.
Swedish youth activist Greta Thunberg labelled COP26 a 'failure' on Friday, accusing world leaders of using the summit as a 'PR event' to greenwash their countries’ emissions.
Today is Nature Day as the summit turns its focus to issues such as land use and sustainable agriculture
A coalition of 45 countries pledged "urgent action and investment to protect nature and shift to more sustainable ways of farming," the UK COP26 presidency has said.
Developed countries will start making good on their promise of $100 billion (€86 billion) in annual climate aid to developing nations next year. This is a year earlier than most estimates, US climate envoy John Kerry said.