COP26 live: Thousands of young protesters march in Glasgow to demand 'climate justice'

Climate activists march through the streets of Glasgow, Scotland, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 which is the host city of the COP26.
By Euronews

Today is Youth and Public Empowerment Day at COP26. After world leaders, financiers and energy experts have had their say, the UN climate conference now turns its focus to young people and marginalised communities.

All eyes are on the Fridays for Future March as thousands of young activists take to the streets in Glasgow "to hold world leaders accountable and be as loud as possible about climate justice," organisers have said.

"What do we want? Climate justice! When do we want it? Now!" young protesters are chanting.

The protesters are carrying banners with slogans such as "I have to clear up my mess, why don’t you clear up yours?" and "Stop climate crimes."

In case you weren't able to follow along on Thursday, here are 5 takeaways from COP26's Energy Day.

Here is what you need to know as Day 5 gets underway:

  • The Fridays for Future March takes place at 11am local time in Glasgow. Youth climate activist Greta Thunberg is due to address thousands of young protesters at the rally.
  • The UN has planned an announcement on Friday afternoon about how much “actions announced so far at Glasgow helped to bend the curve” of global warming.
  • On Thursday, two studies said COP26 commitments could limit global warming to 1.8 or 1.9C. But critics warned these projections were extremely optimistic. Some argued it was still early to put too much faith in Glasgow pledges.
  • The world's richest "appear to have a free pass to pollute," Oxfam charity said in a new study. It found that the richest 1% will emit 30 times more carbon dioxide than the amount deemed compatible with the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5C.

Follow our live updates here:

13:32

Oxfam report: richest 1% have 'freepass to pollute' 

The world's richest are expected to account for 16% of total global emissions by 2030, Oxfam charity said in a new report on Friday. 

According to the study, each member of the richest 1% will emit 30 times more than the 2.3 metric tons of carbon dioxide deemed compatible with the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5C. 

The poorest 50% on the planet, meanwhile, will continue to emit less than that amount per person by 2030.

Oxfam says the study shows ultra-rich people “appear to have a free pass to pollute.”

13:22

A new internet movement led by young women in the UK is helping people not to feel alone and afraid in the face of the climate crisis.

13:09

'Take us seriously', young people tell world leaders at COP26

13:02

Shipping firms want more cash to develop clean technologies

Major shipping companies called on Friday for governments to put more money into researching and developing cleaner technologies to help the industry reduce its greenhouse gas emissions.

The International Chamber of Shipping said the industry isn’t on track to meet its goal of cutting carbon emissions to net-zero by 2050 with current policies.

The trade group represents shipping companies that include MSC and Hapag Lloyd. Industry representatives and government ministers are meeting at COP26. 

The group said it is asking governments to increase R&D spending, including by backing a proposal at the International Maritime Organisation that would see ship owners set up a $5 billion fund to boost clean shipping technology.

Shipping currently accounts for about 3% of global emissions.

With AP

12:50

'Climate justice now!' chant young protesters in Glasgow 

Thousands of young protesters have taken to the streets of Glasgow to demand "climate justice" at COP26.
"What do we want? Climate justice! When do we want it? Now!" young protesters are chanting. 
"The people united will never be defeated," is also a popular rallying cry at the protest. 
The protesters are carrying banners with slogans such as “I have to clear up my mess, why don’t you clear up yours?” and “Stop climate crimes.”
12:34

In order to successfully stay within the 1.5C global warming limit, we need to stop burning fossil fuels. But this relies on a just and fair transition to clean energy.
12:15

Watch live: Thousands of young protesters march in Glasgow to demand 'climate justice'

The Fridays for Future march has started in Glasgow. 
11:52

11:46

What are current global warming projections saying? 

On Thursday, two studies said COP26 commitments could limit global warming to 1.8 or 1.9C.
“We are now in a slightly more positive outlook for the future,” said University of Melbourne climate scientist Malte Meinshausen, whose analysis sees warming at 1.9C, mostly because of late long-term pledges by India and China.
The International Energy Agency, an intergovernmental body, factored in India’s announcement of short-term carbon dioxide emission curbs and a net-zero pledge by 2070 on Monday, as well as pledges by more than 100 countries Tuesday to reduce the powerful greenhouse gas methane.

“If all these pledges were to be implemented, the temperature increase could be limited to 1.8 degrees Celsius. I think this is a very, well-celebrated achievement,” agency chief Fatih Birol said. 

But critics warned these projections were extremely optimistic. Scenarios that look at just short-term pledges, not net-zero ones, put warming at 2.7C. 

Mohamed Adow, director of Nairobi-based think tank Power Shift Africa said it’s too early to put too much faith in Glasgow pledges: “These announcements may generate headlines but assessing their true worth is hugely difficult, especially at speed during a COP meeting.”

The UN has planned an announcement on Friday afternoon about how much “actions announced so far at Glasgow helped to bend the curve” of global warming.

With AP

11:29

Poland given 'Fossil of the Day' award for backtracking on coal pledge

Climate activists have awarded their ‘Fossil of the Day’ award to the Polish government for backtracking on its pledge to speed up its phaseout of coal power.

Climate Action Network, an umbrella group of NGOs, slammed Poland on Thursday for committing at COP26 to exit coal by 2030, but then declaring itself a poor country and sticking to its previous deadline of 2049.

