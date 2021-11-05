Today is Youth and Public Empowerment Day at COP26. After world leaders, financiers and energy experts have had their say, the UN climate conference now turns its focus to young people and marginalised communities.
All eyes are on the Fridays for Future March as thousands of young activists take to the streets in Glasgow "to hold world leaders accountable and be as loud as possible about climate justice," organisers have said.
"What do we want? Climate justice! When do we want it? Now!" young protesters are chanting.
The protesters are carrying banners with slogans such as "I have to clear up my mess, why don’t you clear up yours?" and "Stop climate crimes."
Here is what you need to know as Day 5 gets underway:
- The Fridays for Future March takes place at 11am local time in Glasgow. Youth climate activist Greta Thunberg is due to address thousands of young protesters at the rally.
- The UN has planned an announcement on Friday afternoon about how much “actions announced so far at Glasgow helped to bend the curve” of global warming.
- On Thursday, two studies said COP26 commitments could limit global warming to 1.8 or 1.9C. But critics warned these projections were extremely optimistic. Some argued it was still early to put too much faith in Glasgow pledges.
- The world's richest "appear to have a free pass to pollute," Oxfam charity said in a new study. It found that the richest 1% will emit 30 times more carbon dioxide than the amount deemed compatible with the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5C.
Oxfam report: richest 1% have 'freepass to pollute'
According to the study, each member of the richest 1% will emit 30 times more than the 2.3 metric tons of carbon dioxide deemed compatible with the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5C.
The poorest 50% on the planet, meanwhile, will continue to emit less than that amount per person by 2030.
Oxfam says the study shows ultra-rich people “appear to have a free pass to pollute.”
A new internet movement led by young women in the UK is helping people not to feel alone and afraid in the face of the climate crisis.
Shipping firms want more cash to develop clean technologies
Major shipping companies called on Friday for governments to put more money into researching and developing cleaner technologies to help the industry reduce its greenhouse gas emissions.
The International Chamber of Shipping said the industry isn’t on track to meet its goal of cutting carbon emissions to net-zero by 2050 with current policies.
The trade group represents shipping companies that include MSC and Hapag Lloyd. Industry representatives and government ministers are meeting at COP26.
The group said it is asking governments to increase R&D spending, including by backing a proposal at the International Maritime Organisation that would see ship owners set up a $5 billion fund to boost clean shipping technology.
Shipping currently accounts for about 3% of global emissions.
'Climate justice now!' chant young protesters in Glasgow
What are current global warming projections saying?
“If all these pledges were to be implemented, the temperature increase could be limited to 1.8 degrees Celsius. I think this is a very, well-celebrated achievement,” agency chief Fatih Birol said.
Mohamed Adow, director of Nairobi-based think tank Power Shift Africa said it’s too early to put too much faith in Glasgow pledges: “These announcements may generate headlines but assessing their true worth is hugely difficult, especially at speed during a COP meeting.”
Poland given 'Fossil of the Day' award for backtracking on coal pledge
Climate Action Network, an umbrella group of NGOs, slammed Poland on Thursday for committing at COP26 to exit coal by 2030, but then declaring itself a poor country and sticking to its previous deadline of 2049.