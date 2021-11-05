Today is Youth and Public Empowerment Day at COP26. After world leaders, financiers and energy experts have had their say, the UN climate conference now turns its focus to young people and marginalised communities.

All eyes are on the Fridays for Future March as thousands of young activists take to the streets in Glasgow "to hold world leaders accountable and be as loud as possible about climate justice," organisers have said.

"What do we want? Climate justice! When do we want it? Now!" young protesters are chanting.

The protesters are carrying banners with slogans such as "I have to clear up my mess, why don’t you clear up yours?" and "Stop climate crimes."

In case you weren't able to follow along on Thursday, here are 5 takeaways from COP26's Energy Day.

Here is what you need to know as Day 5 gets underway:

The Fridays for Future March takes place at 11am local time in Glasgow. Youth climate activist Greta Thunberg is due to address thousands of young protesters at the rally.

The UN has planned an announcement on Friday afternoon about how much “actions announced so far at Glasgow helped to bend the curve” of global warming.

On Thursday, two studies said COP26 commitments could limit global warming to 1.8 or 1.9C. But critics warned these projections were extremely optimistic. Some argued it was still early to put too much faith in Glasgow pledges.

The world's richest "appear to have a free pass to pollute," Oxfam charity said in a new study. It found that the richest 1% will emit 30 times more carbon dioxide than the amount deemed compatible with the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5C.

Follow our live updates here: