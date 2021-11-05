COP26: Meet the youth climate activists demanding immediate action

Hundreds of youth climate activists from around the world have gathered in Glasgow City Centre to maintain pressure on COP26 negotiators.

They are calling on world leaders to step up their action against the climate crisis, carrying banners with slogans reading: “I have to clear up my mess, why don’t you clear up yours?”

The protests are part of a series of demonstrations being staged around the world on Friday and Saturday to coincide with the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Scotland.

Some protestors at the Glasgow demonstration accused negotiators of “greenwashing” their failures to curb greenhouse gas emissions, while promoting policies that fail to prevent dangerous temperature rises.

For many, the conference has raised serious concerns about the absence of young people in the decision-making process.

“Climate change chooses no generation,” says Kaluki Paul Mutuku, a Kenyan climate activist fighting to improve youth participation in climate justice. “It’s affecting us all, now and here.”

“For young people, it’s only right if world leaders and older generations involve us because it’s our very future we are fighting for.”

This sentiment is shared by others at the COP26 protests, many of whom have travelled from around the world to convey their message to world leaders.

“People will see the real voice coming from here,” says Dominika Lasota, a 20-year-old climate activist from Poland.

“What is the voice that treats this crisis that we are facing seriously? And what is the voice that really brings hope? I think this is the voice of young climate justice activists.”

Watch the video above to find out more.