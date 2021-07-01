Four major airport expansion projects scrapped due to climate change

China's long-anticipated Chengdu Tianfu International Airport has officially opened for business, offering travellers a new entryway to the world’s most populous country.

Bound for Beijing, the airport’s inaugural flight took off at 11.10am on Sunday.

The addition of the new airport makes Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan province, the third city in the country to have two international airports, joining the ranks of Beijing and Shanghai.

Costing about 70 billion Chinese yuan, the equivalent to €9.14 billion, phase one of the ‘mega airport’ can handle up to 60 million passengers per year.

With three runways and two terminals currently in operation, the airport in its current state covers a total area of 710,000 square meters. State media outlet Xinhua has reported the airport will eventually reach 1.4 million square meters, catering to 120 million passengers annually.

Chengdu Tianfu Int'l Airport in SW China's Sichuan Province has opened for operations, with a flight bound for Beijing taking off on Sunday morning



(📸 Xinhua/Shen Bohan, Jiang Hongjing, Liu Kun, Wang Ruilin)#china#airport#open#FlyOverChinapic.twitter.com/n21BuTaJrK — FlyOverChina (@FlyOverChina) June 28, 2021

The impact of flying on the planet

Flights produce greenhouse gases from burning fuel, particularly carbon dioxide, contributing to global warming.

An economy-class return flight from London to New York is responsible for an estimated 0.67 tonnes of CO2 emissions per passenger, according to the calculator from the UN's civil aviation body, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). That's equivalent to 11 per cent of the average annual emissions for someone in the UK - or the full extent of those caused by someone living in Ghana in a year.

Aviation contributes about two per cent of the world's global carbon emissions, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA). The organisation also predicts passenger numbers will double to 8.2 billion in 2037.

As passengers increase and other industries move towards more sustainable alternatives, it is likely that the proportion of overall emissions accounted for by the industry will rise.

In the face of these challenges, many countries have chosen not to open new airports or renovate existing ones.

Here are four examples of countries that decided against airport renovations and new constructions due to potential environmental repercussions.

Which countries have decided against airport expansion projects?

1. Charles de Gaulle airport, France

In February this year, the French government announced that they had scrapped plans for a major expansion at Charles de Gaulle airport due to climate change concerns.

According to an interview given by a French minister to Le Monde, the €9bn expansion was “no longer aligned with environmental policy”.

The expansion plan would have seen 40 million more passengers pass through Charles de Gaulle, already Europe’s biggest airport, every year.

2. Leeds Bradford airport, UK

The expansion of Leeds Bradford airport was put on hold after the government paused plans to build a new terminal building on the green belt, which refers to protected land.

Despite widespread opposition from local MPs, residents and environmental groups, the plans had been granted conditional approval by Leeds city council.

In response, the government issued a direction to Leeds City Council preventing councillors from granting planning permission without special authorisation.

However, the Leeds Bradford project is not permanently on hold. The UK government are still reviewing the plans, with a decision pending.

3. Gimhae airport, South Korea

Renovations at Gimhae airport were suspended after the government required the need for them to undergo a “fundamental review”.

The panel responsible for the decision also said the original plans failed to properly take into account the project’s environmental impact - such as noise pollution and its effects on wildlife - or possible limitations on operating hours to prevent noise pollution for locals.

Gimhae airport CHOI JAE-HO/AFP

4. Lisbon Montijo airport, Portugal

Portugal’s aviation regulator refused to evaluate a plan to build a new airport in Lisbon - a project which had been under consideration for five decades previously.

In 2019, the government said the Montijo airport, where there is already a military airbase, would be completed next year.

But the regulator, ANAC, rejected the evaluation request as not all local municipalities were happy with the plans, with some stating environmental concerns.