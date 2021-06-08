This World Oceans Day, we highlight the students rescuing extraordinary objects from the seafloor in an attempt to clean up our oceans.

Os Om Havet (translated as 'Us About The Sea') is a volunteer-based NGO that organises clean-ups both above and below the sea using divers and paddle boarders to collect waste.

Formed by three Danish students while studying in Tasmania, they also offer lectures to schools and businesses to explain how our behaviour in everyday life affects our common marine environment.

The NGO has now removed 2 tonnes and 841 kilos worth of rubbish, with common finds being shopping trolleys, bikes and rental electric scooters.

Their idea is to create a whole community of amateur scuba divers who connect and rally together using Facebook groups.

Watch the video above to see the divers in action.