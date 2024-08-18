Legendary French actor Alain Delon dies age 88

By Euronews with AP

His children announced the death on Sunday in a statement to French national news agency Agence France-Presse.

Alain Delon, the legendary French actor whose captivating beauty and innate talent made him an icon of French and European cinema, has died at the age of 88.

His three children announced in a joint statement on Sunday: "Alain Fabien, Anouchka, Anthony, as well as (his dog) Loubo, are immensely saddened to announce the departure of their father. He passed away peacefully at his home in Douchy, surrounded by his three children and his family (...) His family kindly asks you to respect his privacy, at this time of extremely painful mourning."

Born on 8 November 1935 in Sceaux, France, Delon rose to international fame in the 1960s with memorable roles in films such as ‘In Full Sun’ (1960) and ‘The Leopard’ (1963).

His perfectly chiselled face and magnetic screen presence quickly catapulted him to stardom, making him one of the most sought-after actors of his generation.

Throughout his career, Delon demonstrated extraordinary versatility, excelling in both intense dramas and action thrillers. His performance in ‘Notre histoire’ (1984) won him the prestigious César Award for Best Actor, cementing his status as one of the most respected performers in French cinema.

In his later years, Delon faced health problems, including a stroke in 2019 from which he never fully recovered. Despite the challenges, his legacy as an actor and symbol of French cinema remains intact.

Alain Delon leaves behind an impressive filmography that includes classics such as ‘The Samurai’, ‘The Swimming Pool’ and ‘Borsalino’. His influence on cinema and popular culture transcends generations, and his loss will be deeply felt by fans and colleagues around the world.

The last months of Delon's life were marked by family disputes over his care and well-being.

In January 2024, he was placed under court protection amid disagreements among his three children over his medical care.