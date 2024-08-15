London rapper Little Simz set to curate Tate Modern takeover

The Tate Modern’s Turbine Hall is about to get a makeover, courtesy of award-winning rapper Little Simz... And we can’t wait.

What happens when one of the UK’s best hip-hop stars meets one of London’s most vibrant art galleries?

Presumably, a bloody good time, that’s what.

That is precisely what’s happening on 31 August, when Tate Modern Lates – a monthly event that is “a mix of art, music, film, workshops, talks and more,” according to the website – teams up with award-winning rapper Little Simz.

The unique collaboration will see one of our favourite modern artists here at Euronews Culture take over the gallery with a specially curated evening of... well, see the description above.

Simz – real name Simbiatu "Simbi" Abisola Abiola Ajikawo – will be designing this exclusive night, and visitors will have the chance to hear from the 30-year-old artist, as she will join broadcaster Clara Amfo to discuss her inspirations, relationship with visual art and creativity.

Little Simz performs during the Glastonbury Festival - Saturday 29 June 2024. Scott A Garfitt/ Invision/ AP

Little Simz’ choreographer and movement director Kloé Dean will lead an exclusive dance workshop in the South Tank, followed by DJ sets from the likes of Tash LC, Keyrah, NARX, Donch, and Laolu. Elsewhere, artist and stage designer Es Devlin will be speaking about what inspires her as part of the night’s Art Chats, alongside novelist Caleb Azumah Nelson and skateboarder and artist Slawn.

As if that wasn’t enough, illustrator Fiona Quadri will lead a Zine workshop, while Jadore Nicholas of JK Cartoon Studios will guide visitors in a cartoon colouring session.

Oh, and did we mention it’s completely free? Well, as an added bonus, it is.

About the one-night-only evening, Little Simz said: “I’m incredibly excited to be curating an evening at Tate Modern. It’s going to be really special. Being able to invite people from all different walks of life into the space to connect through art is powerful. I hope people feel inspired, uplifted and moved by the experience.”

So, whether you love art, good music, or just struggling to think of what to do on August's last Saturday night, you’d be daft to miss out.

Little Simz’ Tate Modern Lates evening takes place on Saturday 31 August.