Pokémon actress Rachael Lillis dies aged 46

Rachael Lillis, the original voice performer behind Pokémon characters Jessie and Misty, has died aged 46 after a battle with breast cancer.

Veronica Taylor, fellow Pokémon performer and friend of Lillis, announced the news on X. In her message, Taylor revealed that her friend had died on 10 August.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I share the news of the passing of Rachael Lillis on Saturday evening, 10 August 2024,” Taylor wrote.

“Rachael was an extraordinary talent, a bright light that shone through her voice whether speaking or singing. She will be forever remembered for the many animated roles she played, with her iconic performances as Pokémon’s Misty and Jessie being the most beloved. Rachael was so thankful for all the generous love and support that was given to her as she battled cancer. It truly made a positive difference. Her family also wishes to thank you as they take this time to grieve privately."

Lillis began voice acting in the 1990s and her first Pokémon part was in 1999 in Pokémon: The First Movie, when the actress portrayed the roles of Misty and Jessie, as well as Volpix, Venonat, Goldeen, and Jigglypuff. A year later, Lillis would portray all the same roles in Pokémon: The Movie 2000.

Lillis would go on to appear in 423 episodes of Pokémon between 1997 and 2015, according to IMDB, as well as 10 Pokemon movie projects - most recently in 2019 in Detective Pikachu as Jigglypuff. Lillis also portrayed similar Pokémon-based roles in video games.

“We all know Rachael Lillis from the many wonderful roles she played. She filled our Saturday mornings and before/after school hours with her beautiful voice, her terrific comic timing, and her remarkable acting skills,” Taylor wrote.

“I was lucky enough to know Rachael as a friend. She had unlimited kindness and compassion, even until the very end. She had a great sense of humor, was wonderful to be with, incredibly intelligent, and had such a memory. She worked hard and cared deeply. I am not sure how this very dark void will be filled now that her light no longer shines in it. Like the shooting stars in the Perseids, Rachael was a magnificent wonder and truly special. She burned bright and vanished too soon. She will live on in our memories for eternity.”

The actress also portrayed roles in a vast number of anime series', including Your Lie in April, Hunter x Hunter, Winx Club and Berserk.

A memorial is being planned for a future date.