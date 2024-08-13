Barack Obama’s years-long tradition of sharing lists of his favorite music and movies twice a year continues. Here’s what the former POTUS is currently listening to...

Former United States President Barack Obama has unveiled his annual summer playlist, and this year, he’s been listening to Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Shaboozey and Beyoncé.

His list consists of over 40 songs which includes new acts and some classics like Bob Marley & the Wailers, Blackstreet, The Rolling Stones, and Etta James.

Obama wrote: “With summer winding down, I wanted to share some songs that I’ve been listening to lately – and it wouldn’t be my playlist if it didn’t include an eclectic mix. I hope you find something new to listen to!”

Obama, who recently endorsed Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign, has been posting annual playlists each summer since 2015, when he was still in the Oval Office.

A common question is whether he actually curates his playlists himself, with many questioning whether he has a team behind him making his frequently brilliant picks.

Obama refuted the claims that a team is behind his selections, telling comedian Hasan Minhaj: “I am so glad that I have this opportunity. People, they believe the books and the movies, but the playlists, they somehow think - and this is mostly coming from young people like you - somehow, y’all think you invented rock ‘n’ roll. You invented hip-hop. And so the fact that my lists are, you know, pretty incredible - people seem to think, well, he must’ve had some 20-year-old intern who was figuring out this latest cut. No, man! It’s on my iPad right now.”

Here is Barack Obama’s Summer 2024 playlist - check out how his list compares with our Best Albums of 2024 So Far.

Shaboozey: 'A Bar Song (Tipsy)'

Charli XCX: '365'

Billie Eilish: 'Chihiro'

Tems: 'Love Me Jeje'

Artemas: 'I Like the Way You Kiss Me'

Tommy Richman: 'Million Dollar Baby'

Hope Tala: 'I Can’t Even Cry'

Blackstreet: 'No Diggity' [ft. Dr. Dre and Queen Pen]

Enny: 'Charge It'

Carminho: 'O Quarto (Soundtrack Version)'

Calimossa: 'What’s in the Tea?'

Hubert Sumlin & Keith Richards: 'I Love the Life I Live, I Live the Life I Love'

PJ Morton: 'Say So' [ft. Jojo]

Cleo Sol: 'Why Don’t You'

The Miracles: 'You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me'

H.E.R.: 'Process'

2Pac: 'How Do U Want It' [ft. K-Ci and Jojo]

Sting: 'If You Love Somebody Set Them Free'

Lucinda Williams: 'Unsuffer Me'

Jill Scott: 'Golden'

The Rolling Stones: '(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction'

Saweetie: 'My Best'

Charles Mingus: 'Wednesday Night Prayer Meeting'

Norah Jones: 'Come Away With Me'

Common: 'The People'

Etta James: 'Don’t Cry Baby'

Chris Jedi, Gaby Music, & Dei V: 'Bad Boy' [ft. Anuel AA and Ozuna]

Rema: 'Yayo'

Bonny Light Horseman: 'Old Dutch'

Willow: 'Symptom of Life'

Moneybagg Yo: 'Whiskey Whiskey' [ft. Morgan Wallen]

Myles Smith: 'Stargazing'

GloRilla & Megan Thee Stallion: 'Wanna Be'

Tyla, Gunna, & Skillibeng: 'Jump'

Bad Bunny & Feid: 'Perro Negro'

Paul Russell: 'Lil Boo Thang'

Digable Planets: 'Rebirth of Slick (Cool Like Dat)'

Bob Marley & the Wailers: 'Them Belly Full (But We Hungry)'

Nick Drake: 'One of These Things First'